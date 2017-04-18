Even if you have a wide array of smart home products from different manufacturers, Google wants to make sure they all work seamlessly on Assistant (and thus, the Google Home). The company has gradually added more supported services since launch, and now Assistant works with Lowes Iris, Lutron Caseta, and Osram Lightify.

I've never heard of any of these products before, and maybe you haven't either, so I'll go over what these actually are. Lowes Iris is the store's smart home lineup, comprised of light bulbs, outlets, locks, and thermostats. Iris is already compatible with Amazon Alexa, so it's nice to see some support for the Google Home as well.

Next up is Lutron Caseta Wireless, which includes dimmers, remote control shades, and a thermostat. Finally, Osram's Lightify product line includes smart LED lamps and light bulbs. If you have any of these devices, you can now connect them to Assistant through the Google Home app.