Google seems to have a problem with keeping testers and customers apart. Last month, the company pushed an unfinished Google Drive for Windows update, causing Drive to break for thousands of users. Now Google has accidentally released a confidential build of the May 2017 security update to normal Pixel XL owners.
We've received a few reports of the update so far, and our own Artem has received the update on his Pixel XL as well. As you can see from the below screenshot, this was clearly not meant for public release:
Being just a security update, there likely isn't any user-visible changes. One tipster said he received the new Play Store UI after updating, so maybe it triggers (either accidentally or on purpose) some server-side changes. Let us know in the comments below if you see it on your phone.
