I don't usually get super excited about Deal posts, but this is a good one for one of my favorite phones. eBay has a sale going on the ZTE Axon 7 today for $330, which is a great price. The seller is even Newegg. Last time this deal was $350.

If you're after a device with a Snapdragon 820, 64GB storage, 4GB ram, an unlockable bootloader, and ROM support for a decent price your selection pretty much boils down to this and the OP3T, and the latter runs a good $110 more. We noted in our review that this phone isn't without its drawbacks, though. The non-backlit hardware nav button placement is a bit strange, and the camera is also pretty meh. ZTE's ROM also had some questionable changes, but if you're after this to flash something else that might not affect you.

It does have a couple small legs up over the OP3T, like a higher-resolution screen, marginally increased battery life, and some people prefer the fingerprint sensor placement on the back. It also has a way better DAC if you're into the whole audiophile thing, as well as microSD expansion for those who dig or need it.

Overall, though, this was one of my favorite phones from last year. Flagship specs at a mid-range price, and ZTE has put forward effort to be power-user friendly for people looking to ROM. No code necessary to join today's party, all you need is $330 and the link below.