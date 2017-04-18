2017 is turning out to be quite the year for Android Pay. Not only have we seen more banks added, but also some really interesting integration with a few select mobile banking apps. Now, PayPal is about to join in, which is fantastic.
Users will be able to link their PayPal account to Android Pay and use it at supported NFC terminals or at checkout in Android apps. Regular readers of the site should not be too surprised since Cody spotted the beginning of this back in his teardown of v1.13.
According to Google, we should see this new collaboration in the coming weeks. I, for one, am thrilled and can't wait to get it.
