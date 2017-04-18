Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Games

Lumino City

Android Police coverage: Noodlecake Studios brings us Lumino City, an award winning handcrafted puzzle adventure game

It is always nice to see PC games that get ported to Android. Lumino City is one of the latest releases that fits in this category. It is a point and click adventure game with a high level of detail in its design. The amount of polish shown in the title is pretty astounding as it utilizes an assortment of beautifully handcrafted backgrounds. Then there is the gameplay to consider. I am glad to report that it holds up quite well on mobile and even excels with its new touch screen controls. My favorite part, though, is that Lumino City is an upfront priced game that does not contain advertisements or in-app purchases. Currently, it is on sale for $2.99 but that will not last for too many more days. Grab it on the cheap while you can folks.

--

Lumino City is the award winning puzzle adventure crafted entirely by hand out of paper, card, miniature lights, and motors. Through this gorgeous environment weaves a clever, charming and puzzling adventure. Lumi’s grandfather, the caretaker of Lumino City, has been kidnapped. To find him, you must explore the city and figure out the fascinating mechanisms that power this unique world. Winner of numerous international awards, including the BAFTA for Artistic Achievement alongside nominations for Innovation and Best British Game, Lumino City now finds its home on the Play Store as the perfect tactile experience for Android mobile devices.

MLB Perfect Inning Live

Android Police coverage: [Update: Further information added for clarification] MLB Perfect Inning Live controversially replaces MLB Perfect Inning 16

MLB Perfect Inning Live is the latest iteration of GAMEVIL Inc.'s annually released Perfect Inning series. It would appear that GAMEVIL has run into a bit of trouble with this replacement of last year's Perfect Inning 2016. You see, every purchase any player has made in the series prior to Live's release had carried over to the latest version. 2014's purchases could be moved over to the 2015 release, the same way 2015's could be carried over to 2016's. Well, it would appear that this is no longer the case. As you can imagine quite a few players are pretty upset. Hopefully, moving forward, GAMEVIL won't make the same mistake again. Let's just say I won't be holding my breath. As you would expect, there are advertisements in the game as well as in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 per item.

--

From the publisher of Baseball Superstars, GAMEVIL, is now presenting the first REALTIME PvP MLB mobile game. Play now for FREE. Welcome to MLB Perfect Inning Live. Anytime. Anywhere. Anyone. Just in time for baseball season, GAMEVIL is pleased to announce the release of a new, innovative way to enjoy baseball on your mobile devices. With MLB Perfect Inning Live at your fingertips, you will be able to enjoy your favorite sports Live - Anytime, Anywhere, Anyone. Use the most current player stats to adjust, rebuild, and trade in your roster with your baseball buddies. It's time for a Perfect Inning.

Virtual Rabbids: The Big Plan

Android Police coverage: Virtual Rabbids: The Big Plan is a goofy Daydream VR mini-game collection from Ubisoft

Virtual Rabbids: The Big Plan is a new virtual reality mini-game collection from Ubisoft Entertainment. It features three mini-games to be precise. You can experience a wacky surgery, play with some odd musical instruments, and go on a chaotic shopping trip. That does seem to be it though. All in all, reports are claiming that this is a pretty short game. That means the asking price of $5.99 may be a little too high for three short VR mini-games. If that does not seem like an issue for you then I would say go on ahead and check it out. As an upfront paid title there are no in-app purchases or advertisements to worry about.

--

Share the stage with the Rabbids in an offbeat experience in which you’re the hero. Plunge into funny Rabbids world full of nutty tools, and make your way through a story which might change world fate. Get up closer than ever to the Rabbids. Plunge into their world and experience a new kind of emotions with an innovative way to play thanks to the Daydream remote and headset. Make it out of a strange surgery alive, play national anthems using crazy objects, and try to do your shopping despite chaos generated by the Rabbids. Become the first individual able to communicate with the Rabbids. The more you play, the more interactions and surprise moments you will enjoy.

TrVe Metal Quest

TrVe Metal Quest is one of the newer titles in the point and click adventure genre that has caught my eye. It is described as inspired by many of the well-known classics of the 80's and 90's. I am glad to report that this claim is in fact true. There is a witty sense of humor to the writing and the overarching story is pretty light-hearted and goofy. Overall, I had a good time with TrVe Metal Quest, although, it was a bit short. Though, that is something of a difficult complaint to wager against a game that has been released for free. There aren't even any advertisements or in-app purchases to contend with.

--

TrVe Metal Quest is a mini point'n'click adventure inspired by the LucasArts classics. If you loved the likes of Monkey Island and Day of the Tentacle, then hop in and enjoy this little homage.

Watery Blocks

Watery Blocks is an interesting puzzle game that asks you to fill a set grid of blocks with liquid. The trick is that you need to do this in a very specific way in order to match up with the numbers displayed on the outside of this grid. It all actually seems pretty familiar while still being something of a fresh idea. This ideally makes the gameplay pretty accessible. One thing that was a bit aggravating is the full screen advertisement that plays every time you exit the game's menu. You can back out of it easily, but these ads can still be pretty distracting. There are also ads at the bottom of the screen at all times. Sadly, there is no current way to remove these. Short of that issue, it is nice to see that Watery Blocks is a free game with no in-app purchases to worry about.

--

In Watery Blocks you are controlling the water level. Your goal is to fill up blocks. Blocks are grouped between walls. Wall restricts water flow. Around the board there are numbers which shows how many blocks should be filled in column or row. When all numbers are green, you solved level. When number is red, there is too much water. When number is white, more water is needed.

Balance of World

As the title would suggest, Balance of World is a game based around harmony. You do this by taking control of two different races on a set grid. Your goal is to keep these races in a constant state of parity through controlling who attacks who. If one side overpowers the other by too much, the game is over. Unlike many games where you want one side to defeat the other, you need to keep this world balanced as long as you can. Balance of World is an upfront paid game that costs $0.99 and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included.

--

The world where two races live. As the god of the world, you have to lead them to live in peace and a balanced way. The effort to create your own perfect world have been fraught with repeated setbacks. When you created just a beautiful and peaceful world, people became complacent and lazy. That caused the destruction of the world. When you created a rough and tough world, people got tired so much. That caused another destruction of the world.

Unique puzzle mechanic

Intuitive and beautiful artwork

Simple rules but deep strategy

Competition via leader boards

NO IN-APP PURCHASE

Total Clash CBT

Total Clash CBT is a new Clash of Clans clone from NEXON Company. It is currently in beta and listed on the Play Store as an 'Unreleased" title. You can check the game out now in order to see what it will offer when it is officially released, but please keep in mind that the servers will be wiped when it comes out of beta. Currently, Total Clash CBT does contain advertisements and in-app purchases. The IAPs oddly enough only go as high as $0.99. I would imagine that will change once the game is finalized.

--

Construct your city and expand your empire. Strengthen your forces by upgrading your buildings, producing and gathering resources, and training your troops. Collaborate with your allies to protect your city and pillage the enemy in grand-scale battles fought amongst many players. Strengthen your units, make quick and decisive diplomatic decisions, and employ elaborate tactics to gain the upper hand and win the day. Become the hero of your own war epic.

Blue Edge

Blue Edge offers a calming Zen-like presentation and mixes it with the difficulty of a challenging runner game. One half of the title, the arcade mode, is a procedurally generated endless runner where you guide a blue ball down a path of random obstacles. Your goal, of course, is to get as far as you can while collecting the game's only currency. There is also a story mode that builds in difficulty and is set up to play in single stage increments. At all times there will be a small banner advertisement at the bottom of the screen with full screen ads popping up between rounds of play. These can thankfully be removed through an IAP of $1.99.

--

In Blue Edge you'll guide your ball as far as you can go, but look out for spikes, explosions and surprises at every corner.

Beautifully detailed graphics

Interesting physics based design

Endless and leveled gameplay

Battle friends for high score with game center

Daily Solitaire: Poker Saga

Daily Solitaire: Poker Saga is a level-based solo poker game where you earn points for each of your dealt hands. It plays out much like a video poker game. You have one turn to decide which cards you want to keep and which ones you would like to discard. The better your hand is at the end of this decision, the more points you will earn. As your points grow, you will eventually beat the current stage to then move on to the next. While the core gameplay is fun, there are advertisements to contend with as well as in-app purchases that range up to $2.99.

--

Daily Solitaire: Poker Saga- A patience game that is a combination of both video poker and solitaire. So, if you enjoy solo card games like solitaire and video poker, then you will love what Daily Solitaire: Poker Saga brings to the table. Also, Daily Solitaire: Poker Saga is made by peoples behind Politaire (Politaire is also a patience game which combines video poker’s rule into a classic solitaire game too). This patience game is the winner of 10 Best Mobile Game by Apple 2016.

Blocky Castle

Sometimes the simplest games are actually the most fun. Blocky Castle fits with this theme perfectly. You simply swipe left or right on the screen in order to jump onto a platform to your right or left. These platforms are spiraled around a tower where your goal is to get to the top of this tower. While this does sound simple, many of the platforms are littered with hazards that you need to avoid. This is where the challenge comes in. It is a game of patience, as any quick move may be your last. There are advertisements and in-app purchases included with Blocky Castle, but the ads can thankfully be removed with a single IAP in $2.99. The rest of the IAPs range up to $3.99 but are mainly used for cosmetics.

--

What happens when lots of lively pets start to climb and conquer the most dangerous tower castles of the world? Find it out yourself. Pick your favorite competitor and overcome the tricky, but pretty hazardous obstacles while climbing up to the top of each tower. Sharp spikes, rolling barrels, heavy rocks, falling platforms, fire traps and jumping bombs among other meanies are waiting for your arrival to wickedly push you back into the abyss. But you should fear not, awareness of the surroundings and fine timing will get you through even the hardest situations.

Lighthearted colorful visuals

Tons of hilarious characters

Simple and intuitive controls

Smooth and addictive gameplay

Full retina display support

Google Play support

Fury Turn

Fury Turn reminds me a lot of playing the game Sokoban, but it adds new gameplay elements to the mix that make it a lot less boring to play. So while this is a puzzle game at heart, the added action elements give it a lot more depth. Then there are the graphics to consider. I find them simple but pleasant, which suits the game well. The cockamamy story of how the game's enemies were created also adds to the overall charm of the title. All in all this is a pretty enjoyable game that is free to download. Fury Turn does contain advertisements and in-app purchases, but you can remove the ads with an IAP of $3.99.

--

Save the scientists. Prevent biological catastrophe. Eat all the burgers on the way.

APORIA

Timing can often mean everything when it comes down to a video game's success. This is especially true when you are dealing with a timing based game. Either the mechanic is built well, or it just falls flat. APORIA has definitely succeeded in creating a timing based release that is intuitive and challenging. The gist of the gameplay is this: you hold down a button on the screen to then let go when enemies are surrounded by a moving shape of magic. Once you let go of the button, whatever enemies are encapsulated by this shape will be injured. Basically, this is a defense game where your goal is to not let a mass of enemies break down your barrier at the bottom of the screen. Something to keep in mind is that APORIA contains advertisements as well as in-app purchases that range up to $6.99.

--

111% New Defence Game “APORIA”. Block the enemy by using many magic. If you use magic to fit the timing, you can kill many enemies. Strategic spell upgrades are very important. Strategically combine active magic, Use passive magic to grow your wizard. ABRACADABRA. Simple, but Addictive

You can use many active spells and passive skills.

Challenge your friends with GooglePlay support.

Easy and fun to play.

Colorful UI, Fun sound effects, Attractive dot design.

111% developed BBTAN, CCTAN, DDTAN, EETAN, FFTAN, GGTAN, POPONG., Charles, CtrlCV, Goodnight RUDY, RoadStar, Lunar Blade, DjJelly, PushKey, Boing111, JUSDICE, 1655m, BBTOON,

ActionFingers ,JUSDICE, TELLOY, TIMPUZ, GOTDOLL, FLOWAR, MADOSA followed by APORIA.

Enjoy APORIA while you commute, on a date, in the bus or subway, waiting at the bank and so on. Anytime, anywhere you can play APORIA.!11

Charming Runes

Charming Runes has an interesting take on the classic Puzzle Bobble gameplay. Instead of playing through multiple stages, you will be destroying an endless assortment of blocks in a single setting. You do this by throwing pickaxes at these blocks in order to remove them. As you destroy more and more of these blocks, new ones will keep appearing. There are, of course, power-ups and upgrades in the game. Some can be earned with in-game currency, the others need to be purchased through in-app purchases. These IAPs go as high as $14.99 per item. While there are advertisements included in Charming Runes, they can be removed with a single IAP of $1.99.

--

Mine for enchanted runes. Bounce magical pickaxes off walls for multiple hits. Cutting through the sedimentary is elementary. Line up the perfect shot in Charming Runes, the magical block-breaking game. Explore below Fairylandia with volatile RuneBooms, powerful RuneSmashers and corner-defying RuneScopes. Use your wits to design perfect, magic-filled moves to clear the way with a simple touch and slide.

Block breaking with charm.

Collect axes.

Make use of exploding runes.

Fire bank shots off corners and diamonds

Collect more axes.

Zombie Offroad Safari

Have you ever wanted to drive around exotic locations while shooting and running over zombies? If so, Zombie Offroad Safari should be right up your alley. You start out in a desert where you can equip your car with an assortment of different weapons. Your goal will be to kill as many zombies as you can. As you progress you will move on to different locales. You are also free to do what you like as this is an open-world sandbox game. There are advertisements included with this free download and the in-app purchases range up to $49.99. Despite those roadblocks, there is still a lot of fun to be had while you are driving around aimlessly killing zombies.

--

Leave the urban area behind and explore a dangerous world packed with zombies, challenges and loot. Take the wheel of 4x4 off-roaders, Monster Trucks, Six Wheeled Gas-Guzzlers and climb the highest mountains where no man has gone before. Deadly weapons await you in this post-apocalyptic open world off-road sandbox game. Do what you please: explore massive landscapes, complete challenges, smash zombies, find secret locations, unlock and upgrade cars and weapons, it's up to you.

Office Space: Idle Profits

Really, of all the cult classics to create a game from, Kongregate has just released an idle tapper based on the movie Office Space. Office Space: Idle Profits is set up to follow along the original plot line of the movie. You will be tasked with stealing many fractions of a cent and this will be done through endless idle tapping mechanics. Sadly, it does appear as though the balancing of the title was recently tweaked, making it more difficult to upgrade your characters. This will of course elongate the gameplay and push players further towards paying money to temporarily relieve this aggravation. Since this is obviously a free-to-play title there are advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 included.

--

You are a disgruntled employee at Initech and layoffs are imminent. You need a plan to get back at the company, big time. Team up with Peter, Samir, and Michael to install a virus in the company's mainframe that will siphon undetectable pennies out of each department and place it in your own retirement account. It’s basically the plot to Superman 3. If you’re successful, you and your friends will be rich, and when Lumbergh discover that the money is missing, he’ll look like a fool. But first, you’ll have to start at the basement...

Stress Relief.

Tap furiously to relieve stress and unlock your favorite scenes from the movie

Tap furiously to relieve stress and unlock your favorite scenes from the movie Office Parties.

Compete in regularly scheduled events to win rare items.

Compete in regularly scheduled events to win rare items. Endless Gameplay.

Hundreds of upgrades and achievements to unlock as you rip off Initech.

Massive Warfare

Massive Warfare is still in beta with an "Unreleased" moniker attached to its title. So keep in mind that this is an unfinished product. At its heart, this is a multiplayer vehicular war game. You can battle against your friends and random internet strangers in the vehicle of your choosing. There are advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 included. That means that the multiplayer is more than likely going to be pay-to-win.

--

Control powerful tanks, deadly helicopters and lethal sea vessels in an all out war to prove that might is right. Take part in massive synchronous top down battles across land, sea and air - old school first person shooting meets modern mobile technology and lets you play anywhere, any time, and against real opponents. Grow your garage as you battle and rank up, including bigger and better war machines to crush all opposition.

StarCraft WCS

Okay, you caught me, this is not a game per se, but it does have to do with gaming. StarCraft WCS is a tool for watching and learning about the StarCraft II World Championship Series. You will be able to stream live matches as well as watch them on demand after they have aired. If StarCraft II e-sports are your thing, this app should have you completely covered for any and all information you would need. StarCraft WCS is a completely free title with zero in-app purchases or advertisements.

--

The StarCraft WCS app is the perfect tool for eSports fans to keep up with all the exciting action of the StarCraft II World Championship Series. This app allows you to view live WCS matches and videos on demand (VODs), check results of prior matches, read eSports news, watch exclusive videos, and more.

Live streams of WCS and other major StarCraft II eSports matches

VODs of prior WCS matches

Exclusive videos spotlighting WCS players and highlights

View schedules of upcoming WCS matches

Set reminder alarms to tune into upcoming WCS matches

Catch up on the latest WCS results, with selectable spoiler option

Read the latest WCS and StarCraft II eSports news

Learn more about your favorite pro gamers through player profiles

WTF Game(s) Of The Week

Remove Airline Passenger

Android Police coverage: Remove Airplane Passenger is the game United really doesn't need right now

It was only a matter of time before some entrepreneurial person would capitalize on the outlandish events that recently unfolded on United Airlines flight 3411. As you would expect, the gameplay contained within Remove Airline Passenger is quite simple. You play as a security guard on a plane whose job it is to punch every person they pass in the isle. Yep, this is a simple endless runner where you tap on the left or right sides of the screen. The selling point of course is how Remove Airline Passenger capitalizes on current events and offers the player a laugh. There are advertisements included in the game, but there are zero in-app purchases. This means that there is no current way to remove said ads.

--

Quick. Divided Airlines needs your help in removing paying passengers. This airline is known for overbooking, and this time there are many passengers that you need to remove if the plane is to leave on time. Tap a passenger to remove them, but you need to tap on time, a little earlier or a little later, and you won’t remove the passenger, and the airline will not screw over its paying customers. Can you remove the airline’s paying passengers from the plane?

Fun and thrilling gameplay, feels like removing passengers from an actual plane.

Cool chiptune sounds.

Nice pixel art style.

Highscore.

