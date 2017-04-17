The primary selling point for YouTube Red is being able to watch videos without any ads (while still paying content creators). YouTube Red also has a few original series and movies starring major YT personalities. I guess not enough people are watching the original content, because now YouTube is pushing full-screen ads for them.

One tipster sent us the above screenshot, which appeared upon opening the YouTube app. I can't say I'm a fan of this, especially when users are paying $9.99 to not see a single ad. Let us know in the comments below if you've seen something like this.