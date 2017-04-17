Over the past few years, Motorola has produced several phones exclusive to Verizon. This includes the Z Force Droid, Moto Z Droid, Moto Z Play Droid, Droid Turbo 2, and more. But according to a recent tweet from Evan Blass, the next Moto Z Force may be sold outside of Big Red.

The Moto Z2 Force won't be a Verizon exclusive this time around; T-Mobile will carry it, for instance. pic.twitter.com/alTiGTer1Z — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 16, 2017

According to him, T-Mobile will also sell the phone on its network, and possibly others as well. An unlocked model for the US would be great, but at least Motorola won't have as many carrier-exclusive devices.