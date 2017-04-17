There's a new Humble Mobile Bundle available today, and like other recent bundles, this one has a theme. This time it's "great adventures." So, most of these games take you on journeys through strange and unfamiliar lands. There are as many as eight games in this bundle, depending on what you pay. Even the base tier includes some great stuff, though.

This bundle has three tiers, with the lowest one unlocked no matter what you pay. That one includes Grim Fandango Remastered, Kathy Rain, and Machinarium. Pay $4 or more to unlock Her Story, Sorcery 4, and Burly Men at Sea. Then at $6 you can add Lumino City and Samorost 3. Those are both very new games—Lumino City in particular, which was only released last week.

As usual, the games are all DRM free and your payment is split between developers, Humble Bundle, and charity. You've got two weeks to pick up this bundle.