If your Google Wifi seems to be looking a bit blue these days — as in, the light is stuck blue — you might want to check to see if it's still actually functioning. The current build for it (9202.35.8) seems to be causing issues for some users.

You probably know if you've been affected since, well, your Google Wifi won't be working. Other means of detection and confirmation manifest themselves via a steady blue light on the primary hub, at which point the satellite hubs may start to flash orange signifying a disconnect of the primary hub. In the meantime it seems that restarting that primary hub fixes the issue, but only temporarily.

To be very clear, this is not a universal problem. It could be related to the latest build (9202.35.8). Even then, not all users are reporting this, and the precise nature of the cause has not been reported. But, a reasonably large number of individuals on Google's forums have been experiencing this particular issue.

Google has responded on the forum with some information, reassurance, and instructions for those affected, saying, "Our team is still looking into this and working hard on getting a fix out-- we aim to have it out as soon as possible." More information for those who find they may be experiencing this problem is available below:

The engineering team is still working on a final fix for this issue. However, over the past few days our support team has seen two workarounds that make help resolve the issue temporarily until the fix is released. These have worked in a few cases, and may be worth a try. 1. Attempt to setup GWifi from scratch using a different owner account. This can mean creating a new Google account, or using a family member's Google account to setup the Google Wifi devices through the GW app. 2. Disconnect wireless Windows 10 devices or Xbox devices (or connect them via ethernet instead). There have been a few cases in which disconnecting any Windows 10 devices or Xbox devices has brought the Google Wifi network back up again without crashes. You can also reach out to our support team (g.co/wificare or wifica...@google.com), who will be able to provide more deep-dive troubleshooting advice based on the topography of your network. As always, thank you for your patience while we work on this issue.

Both of the potential fixes at this time seem a bit unfortunate; neither having to switch to a new google account nor giving up using a Windows 10 device sound very great, but hopefully Google will have things solved quickly.