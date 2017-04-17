The Galaxy S8 is shipping to those who pre-ordered the device, but last year's Samsung flagship is still capable. Well, as long as you're not paying retail for it. The GS7 sales will start picking up now that it's yesterday's news, and you can take advantage of one right now. A refurbished Galaxy S7 is on eBay for $299.99 with coupon code.

This phone is a manufacturer refurbished AT&T model, but it's also unlocked. It will work best on AT&T's network because of the bands, but it should run on any GSM carrier. The base price is $350, but there's a 20% off coupon live right now that knocks another 20% off for a total of $299.99. Just enter PSHOPTECH417 during checkout.

You have your choice of the gold or black version of the phone. You get free standard shipping in the US, but no international options this time. Tax will be charged only in Pennsylvania.