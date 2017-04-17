Those of you looking to pick up a pair of LG's strange but increasingly popular Tone Platinum HBS-1100 Bluetooth neckbuds are in luck this Easter holiday. Today we're seeing deals across multiple retailers, knocking as much as $115 off the $199.99 MRSP for a brand new model. And if you're willing to go down the refurbished route, you can get a pair for as little as $76.99.

Here's a full rundown of all the best deals:

New

$84.99 - Silver - Walmart

$89.99 - Gold - Walmart

$89.99 - Black - Groupon

$98.00 - Black - Walmart

Refurbished

$76.99 - Silver - Amazon

$79.99 - Black - Amazon

Walmart also has the gray model at $79.99 new, but these are unfortunately out of stock at the time of writing. For comparison, while still on offer, the same set of buds (new) will set you back $169 at Best Buy (black, gold or silver) or at least $124.50 (gold) at Amazon.

As a bonus, if you want something a little more exercise-friendly you can grab the LG Tone Active HBS-A80 for $49.50 on eBay.