Google has given its Android Open Source Project (AOSP) website a considerable makeover, making it much easier on the eye and much more user-friendly too. The update brings it in line with Google's own Material Design guidelines, improves the mobile view, and introduces new top-level tabs to improve navigation.

Previous design: Out with the old

This is the place to go for those who want to customize and port their own build of Android. As well as offering the Android source code itself, the website also contains vast amounts of instructional information. The overhaul has included a reorganization of content to allow for easier browsing and searching. Surprisingly, given the subject matter, the mobile browsing experience wasn't the friendliest before. Now, with a dedicated mobile view and responsive design, the site looks great on whichever device you choose to view it. Even on a desktop, it is much better looking, filling the full width of the screen and using larger, more legible type.

The site's previous design had a decidedly Android 4.4 KitKat feel to it, so it's good to see it finally brought up to speed. The security section has also been pushed to the fore in the new navigation — according to Google, this mirrors its ever-increasing focus on keeping the Android platform safe going forward.