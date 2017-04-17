Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous weeks or so.

Featured App

Accu Battery

Today's roundup is presented by Accu Battery from Digibites. Batteries today are ubiquitous with just about every device we use, as they play a critical role in our day-to-day that is difficult to dismiss. This means that it is pretty important to stay on top of your battery usage. Keeping track of what is using too much battery or just checking your current usage projections can be plenty helpful when out and about, as every spare milliamp-hour can be crucial in getting things done. Luckily Accu Battery is here to keep us informed, that way our batteries can run longer and more efficiently.

--

Accu Battery protects battery health, displays battery usage information, and measures battery capacity (mAh) based on science. Batteries have a limited lifespan. Every time you charge your device, it wears out the battery, lowering its total capacity. Scientific research shows that battery lifespan can be extended up to 200%, when you charge your device to only 80%. Accu Battery measures the actual battery usage using information from the battery charge controller. Battery usage per app is determined by combining these measurements with information on which app is in the foreground. Android calculates battery usage using pre-baked profiles that device manufacturers provide, like how much power the CPU uses. In practice however, these numbers tend to be highly inaccurate.

Measure real battery capacity (in mAh).

Use the charge alarm to prolong battery lifespan.

See how much wear your battery sustains with each charge session.

Look up the discharge speed and battery consumption per app.

Remaining charge time - know how long it takes before your battery is charged.

Remaining use time - know when you will run out of battery.

Screen on or screen off estimations.

Check the percentage of deep sleep, when the device is in standby mode.

Ongoing notification for real time battery statistics at a glance.

Pro Features

Real-time CPU and power usage overlay for spotting battery draining processes.

Use Dark and AMOLED black themes to save energy.

Access to historical sessions older than 1 day.

Detailed battery statistics in notification.

No ads

Apps

Areo

Android Police coverage: Google launches Areo, a food delivery and home services app for India

Google has introduced a new home service and food delivery app onto the Play Store. It goes by the name Areo and is currently available in India. To be more precise, only the Indian cities of Bangalore and Mumbai are supported. If you happen to live in one of these two cities you will have the ability to order food as well as have a multitude of other useful home services at your fingertips. You can even pay for these services via card, netbanking, or cash on delivery. Considering that this is an app from Google, it is of course completely free and contains no advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

Introducing Areo, one single app for food delivery and home services. Now live in Bangalore and Mumbai, bringing the city’s top food and home services right to your door.

One app, thousands of local goods and services.

Fast, secure checkout

Fast and easy search

Book at your convenience

Detailed reviews

Flick Launcher

Flick Launcher is a new open source app launcher available on the Play Store. The project is still in alpha, but everything appears to be in working order. There is even a pro version available for $1.99 that adds extra gesture controls. Looking at the design it is obviously built to match with the aesthetics you would find in the Google Pixel Launcher. Flick Launcher is completely free to install and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases in sight.

--

Flick Launcher is a project started by Michele Lacorte (https://github.com/michelelacorte). Illustration, wallpaper and icon designed by MOWMO. I wanted to create an open source Launcher (https://github.com/michelelacorte/FlickLauncher) inspired by google pixel's style, with a few tweaks.

Walls for reddit

There are many subreddits on Reddit that focus on a wide range of wallpapers and art. Walls for reddit is an app that collects all of these into one easy to access place. This way you can browse and discover a huge selection of wallpapers that you can then easily add to your device. Walls for reddit does not contain any advertisements but the Play Store does list in-app purchases that range up to $0.99. I was, however, unable to find these IAPs when using the app.

--

Discover beautiful and unique wallpapers of reddit. Browse through thousands of wallpapers. Fresh wallpapers are posted everyday by the users of Reddit. Find your next favorite wallpaper by browsing through hot, new or top wallpapers. The top subreddits, dedicated to wallpapers, has been chosen from Reddit and included in the app. The different varieties of wallpapers include nature, space, art and many more.

TagFi

TagFi is a social group discovery and creation app. You can easily meet up with like-minded people and share in each other's interests and experiences. The app works in real-time, giving an immediate way for you to meet up with people. As someone who had moved around a lot in his youth, a tool such this would have been pretty useful. TagFi is free to download. There are advertisements included in the app, but luckily there are no in-app purchases to worry about.

--

TagFi lets you meet the right group, at the right time, in the right place for the right reasons. TagFi is a game changer. With TagFi, you will never have the fear of missing out. You will always be IN. TagFi puts the “social” back into social networking. Your search for instant group activities while seeking real-time social interaction is finally over. Create or Join groups on the spot with people near you who share the same interests as you.

InstaSwipe Instagram Panorama

Instagram does not make it easy to post panoramic images. InstaSwipe Instagram Panorama has solved this issue by allowing you to upload your images without having to worry about any quality loss. That way you are not limited by what Instagram does or doesn't allow for its uploads. InstaSwipe Instagram Panorama is easy to navigate and has a minimal yet intuitive user interface. This is free to download, though, it does contain advertisements. There are no in-app purchases to worry about but that also means you currently do not have a way to remove the ever-present ads.

--

Ever wanted to display your gorgeous panoramic images but had to sacrifice the resolution to fit Instagram's size restrictions? Tried cropping panoramic images on your own but ended up with jagged, misaligned images? That is a thing of the past with Instaswipe. With Instaswipe, you can now display your striking panorama images without having to compromise the true beauty and resolution of your photos. Perfect for anyone looking to display the true beauty of their panoramic, landscape oriented images straight to Instagram.

The Learning Lock

The Learning Lock is something of an interesting lock screen app. It utilizes machine learning in order to find deviations in how your screen is unlocked. If an unlock attempt differs too much from your regular action, a second pin will then need to be entered in order to access the device. This ensures that no suspicious unlocks will ever happen. The Learning Lock is a completely free app. There are no advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

Learning Lock is a lock screen that uses machine learning to detect anomalies in your pattern unlock and will ask for a back-up PIN if it thinks the attempt was suspicious.

Pocket Sense

Handheld devices that have a high cost often warrant a personal worry about pickpocketing. I know I have been in a few situations where it could be possible to easily snatch my device while I am not paying attention. Pocket Sense aims to be a tool that can help when you are in this position. You simply enable the app in order to have an alarm notify you if your device leaves your pocket. Pocket Sense is free to download but it does contain advertisements and a single in-app purchase. The IAP costs $0.99 and it is used to remove the ads from the app.

--

Stop worrying about the pickpockets or mobile thieves around you while traveling or public places. Pocket Sense application will ease your tension with our smart solution. Install the Pocket Sense app and enable the Pocket Sense mode. That's it. Now, You will get notified through an alarm if any mobile thief takes the mobile out of your pants pocket. You can turn off the alarm simply by unlocking the mobile or by turning off the pocket sense mode.

TEC VR

TEC VR is an immersive media app that is focused on virtual reality experiences. So far there are only two short videos available. The first one is titled My Brothers Keeper and it is inspired by the PBS drama series Mercy Street. The second video, This Is Our Future, is a real-time interactive experience created by The Nature Conservancy and MPC. What is nice is that both of these videos can be viewed with or without a VR headset. Despite the Play Store mistakenly listing in-app purchases as available in TEC VR, it is actually a completely free app with no IAPs or advertisements.

--

The Technicolor Experience Center is where artists and scientists from across the industry come together to realize the full potential of immersive media. By uniting talent from Technicolor and its award-winning creative brands (The Mill, Mikros Image, MPC and Mr. X) with partners from fields as diverse as gaming, animation, traditional media and technology, we enable the ideation, exploration and creation that pushes the boundaries of what immersive experiences can be.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Samsung Gear 360 (New)

Android Police coverage: The companion app for the new Samsung Gear 360 is live on the Play Store [APK Download]

With Samsung's launch of their new Gear 360 camera, it was only a matter of time before there was an updated companion app available on the Play Store. The new Samsung Gear 360 allows you to not only connect to the new Gear 360 camera, but it also allows you to connect to the old Gear 360 camera. The app itself can remotely take video, preview your recorded content, as well as check your Gear 360 camera's status and settings. Samsung Gear 360 is a free title with no advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

With the Samsung Gear 360 (New) app, you can create, view, and share 360 content on your smartphone, and enjoy various features by connecting Gear 360. This app is compatible with Gear 360 (2017) and Gear 360. Gear 360 lets you easily create, view, and share high quality 360 videos and photos of your memorable experiences. With Live broadcast, you can share your favorite moments and interact with your viewers in real time. You can even create your own virtual reality content that can be experienced through Gear VR.

HuffPost for Android TV

Android Police coverage: AOL Releases AOL On And HuffPost Live For Android TV, But They're Incompatible With Everything So Far (Even The ADT-1)

HuffPost for Android TV has received a full redesign featuring an all new look and app branding. When it originally released as HuffPost Live for Android TV back in 2014 it never actually worked as intended. Three years later and it looks like the publisher AOL Inc. has decided to finally have it fixed. Now you can easily use HuffPost for Android TV and watch its full catalog of videos. The app contains advertisements, but it is free to download and there are no in-app purchases.

--

HuffPost for Android TV has been redesigned. Watch the latest videos in News, Politics, Entertainment and Lifestyle on HuffPost. The app serves up the best video content from HuffPost and our premium partners, curating informative and entertaining videos, along with viral “must-see” moments & much more.

Launcher for Android Wear

Android Police coverage: Appfour releases a custom app launcher for Android Wear 2.0

Launcher for Android Wear brings back swipe access to your app list on any Android Wear 2.0 device. Just drag your finger from the right edge of your watch and you can easily access all of your apps from any screen. Launcher for Android Wear is free to download but there are advertisements by way of extra apps listed in the launcher. You can remove these ads through a single in-app purchase of $2.99.

--

Swipe to open a customizable list or grid of available apps on your Android Wear 2 smartwatch. This launcher simplifies launching apps on your watch. Note: The full version does not show ads for other apps in the app list.

Swipe-to-open

Optionally use the "Apps" complication to open the launcher

Switch between app grid and app list

Long press to star, hide, uninstall or view additional app settings

Compatible with any watchface

"Native" Android Wear 2 user interface design

