While Chromebooks continue to inch more into the mid-range and high-end laptop tiers, there are still entry-level models to help you dip your feet into the world of Chrome OS. If that sounds appealing to you, then you may want to check out the deal we've got today courtesy of Staples. The Lenovo ThinkPad Chromebook 11e is going for $139.99, which is a savings of $210.

This is a lower price than what we saw a month ago where Newegg was offering this Chromebook for $150, which was still a good deal. For the specs of this little machine, I think that the sale price is more appropriate. You get an 11.6" 1366x768 screen, an Intel Celeron N3150, 4GB of RAM, 16GB of eMMC storage, and AC WiFi. This laptop running Windows would be one that I would shy away from, but Chrome OS is much better at handling lower-powered hardware.

The ThinkPad is aimed more at educational settings, so it's a bit more rugged. It sure ain't pretty to look at, but if you need a cheap computer that can endure drops, bumps, and the like, then this might be one to consider. And if this page is to be believed, then this Chromebook is getting the Google Play Store soon. If you're convinced, then head down to the source link below to get in on this deal.