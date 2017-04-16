'The Pilot,' the first episode of Doctor Who season 10, aired yesterday worldwide. The new season comes about a year and a half after the final episode of season 9, so it's been quite the wait for fans of the show. To celebrate, the episode is currently free on Google Play, along with the first episode of Class, the latest Doctor Who spinoff.

If you've never heard of Class, it's understandable - the BBC has done a terrible job advertising it. It takes place at Coal Hill Academy, a common recurring location of Doctor Who, where a group of students try to deal with alien threats. It's substantially darker and more adult than DW, much like the previous spinoff Torchwood.

You can grab both episodes at the source links below.