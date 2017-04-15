The HTC U Ultra was released earlier this year, and reviews of the device were mixed at best. However, the company's second 2017 flagship, code-named 'Ocean,' is yet to be released. But now we know what it will look like.

The HTC U is expected to have a Snapdragon 835 processor, 12-megapixel back camera, 16-megapixel front camera, 5.5" WQHD (2560x1440) display, and microSD card slot. The phone appears to have a front-facing fingerprint scanner, much like the U Ultra. If you were hoping for smaller bezels, this isn't the phone for you.

The phone will likely be unveiled sometime this month, so it won't be long until HTC officially pulls back the curtain.