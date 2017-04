I'm told there is some sort of basketball tournament going on right now. To celebrate, Google has released an NBA sticker pack for Allo. You know, that chat app that Google really wants you to try out.

The pack has 23 stickers in total, depicting various NBA players doing basketball stuff. That's pretty much it. You can add the sticker pack by pressing the Plus button in the Allo chat box, then the sticker button, then the add button.