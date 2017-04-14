The Android hardware space is fast beginning to look like a watered down episode of Suits. Following on from news earlier in the week that LG is facing a bootloop lawsuit regarding several of its phones, Huawei's Nexus 6P could be responsible for Google encountering a similar inconvenience. As well as being accused of the same bootloop problem that has blighted LG devices, there are reports from consumers that the Nexus 6P has a premature battery shutdown problem.

We reported late last year that certain Huawei Nexus 6Ps were suffering from the early shutdown problem, causing them to die with as much as 60% battery still indicated. Now, law firm Chimicles & Tikellis LLP is investigating the possibility of bringing a class action lawsuit against Google on behalf of customers who have faced this issue. Also included in any potential suit would be the same bootloop issue that has also affected owners of the LG Nexus 5X. The problems have mostly been reported by users running Android 7.0 Nougat, but there are also claims that backpedalling to Marshmallow 6.0 on the same devices doesn't fix anything.

Neither Google nor Huawei seems to be taking either responsibility or action to resolve issues such as these. While Google is aware of the problems, having assigned both the shutdown and bootloop issues in its tracker, its official position is that those affected by the issue should reach out to customer support for a replacement device. But customers going directly to Huawei about the fault are also out of luck, as they are being told that the problem is with the software and not the hardware, and thus not an issue covered by the manufacturer's warranty - whether it's still in date or not. This is a very frustrating situation for the consumer when neither company seems willing to investigate properly or hold their hands up.

Let us know in the comments if any of you Nexus 6P owners have experienced either issue. We'll report back with any further developments as they come in.