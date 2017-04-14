Another Friday is here and we're back with some more deals on apps. There are a bunch to get through, but let's go over some logistical stuff first. There are two sections in today's post: free and on-sale apps.

Next to each one you will find the original price, what it is now, and how long each sale has left before it expires (if available). It is all accurate at the time of this writing.

As always, when you install the freebies, they will remain in your library unless you uninstall them in the Play Store's refund window. So whether it's an icon pack, game, or whatever, if you are even vaguely interested in it, get it.

Free Apps

Colours Speak — $3.49 -> Free; Four hours left on sale

Cubes — $0.99 -> Free; Four hours left on sale

klocki — $0.99 -> Free; Four hours left on sale

The Great Fusion — $1.99 -> Free; Four hours left on sale

VR Space: The Last Mission — $1.99 -> Free; Four hours left on sale

Articon - Icon Pack — $1.20 -> Free; One day left on sale

Batch Watermark — $0.99 -> Free; Two days left on sale

Dungeon999 — $0.99 -> Free: Two days left on sale

Mio Wallpapers — $1.49 -> Free; Two days left on sale

Mobile Counter PRO - 3G, WIFI — $2.00 -> Free; Two days left on sale

Mystic MAZE — $0.99 -> Free; Two days left on sale

Sketch Me! Pro — $1.49 -> Free; Two days left on sale

MyHue App + Notification — $1.99 -> Free; Three days left on sale

Super AMOLED Wallpapers PRO — $0.99 -> Free; Three days left on sale

TypIt Pro - Text on Photos — $0.99 -> Free; Three days left on sale

Armpit Hero: VIP — $0.99 -> Free; Four days on sale

UX Experience S8 - Icon Pack — $0.99 -> Free; Four days left on sale

You Lose — $0.99 -> Free; Four days left on sale

Dashy Square — $1.99 -> Free; Five days left on sale

Scale Logic Ad-free — $0.99 -> Free; Five days left on sale

stayZen (Ad Free) — $1.49 -> Free; Five days left on sale

Toca Life: Stable — $2.99 -> Free; Six days left on sale

White Sniper HD - Vector Run — $0.99 -> Free; Six days left on sale

kubic —$0.99 -> Free; Permanent price decrease

On-Sale Apps

Ninja Hero Cats Premium — $2.99 -> $0.99; Four hours left on sale

Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee — $2.99 -> $0.99; One day left on sale

Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath — $2.99 -> $0.99; One day left on sale

Star Traders RPG Elite — $2.99 -> $0.99; One day left on sale

KAIP - Material Icon Pack — $1.99 -> $0.99; Two days left on sale

Rebuild — $2.99 -> $0.99; Two days left on sale

Rebuild 3 — $4.99 -> $2.99; Two days left on sale

Skateboard Party 3 Greg Lutzka — $1.99 -> $0.99; Two days left on sale

Bloons Supermonkey 2 — $2.99 -> $0.99; Three days left on sale

Cosmonautica — $4.49 -> $1.99; Three days left on sale

Crimsonland — $9.99 -> $5.49; Three days left on sale

Kathy Rain — $4.99 -> $3.49; Three days left on sale

A Normal Lost Phone — $2.99 -> $0.20; Four days left on sale

Dizzy - Prince of the Yolkfolk — $1.99 ->$0.99; Four days left on sale

Real Car Parking Simulator Pro — $4.99 -> $0.99; Four days left on sale

RepetiTouch Pro (root) — $11.99 -> $5.99; Four days left on sale

NAVIGON Europe — $59.99 -> $39.99; Four days left on sale

SolarWalk 2: Space Exploration — $2.99 -> $0.99; Four days left on sale

Carcassonne — $4.99 -> $0.99; Five days left on sale

Day by Day Organizer PRO — $4.49 -> $2.49; Five days left on sale

Twilight Pro Unlock — $2.99 -> $1.99; Five days left on sale

Guns'n'Glory Heroes Premium — $2.99 -> $0.99; Six days left on sale

Ravensword: Shadowlands 3d RPG — $6.99 -> $0.99; Six days left on sale

6 takes! — $1.59 -> $0.99; Seven days left on sale

Link Twin — $1.99 -> $0.99; Seven days left on sale

Braveland — $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified

Braveland Wizard — $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified

Braveland Pirate $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified

Chariot — $5.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified

Goo Saga — $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified

Little Stars for Little Wars 2 — $4.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified

Star Wars Pinball 5 — $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified