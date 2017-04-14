This week's Android Police podcast is a bit different - it's all about stuff! As in, the stuff we use. We take a full episode to just talk about the various tools, gadgets, gizmos, and toys that we like. We do these kinds of posts on the site, so we figured why not an episode of the podcast? We've got some select items featured on the show that you can buy below, too.
David
- Sony RX10 (series II model, first-gen is out of production)
- Milwaukee Fastback knife
- Dell XPS 13
- Logitech G900 mouse
- Qisan Magicforce keyboard
Cody
Jeff
- Kershaw Cryo SpeedSafe knife
- Logitech M510
- Braven XXL
- V-Moda Crossfade 2 wireless
- Corsair STRAFE mechanical keyboard
- Sony RX100M III
- Ecandy aluminum phone stand
- Jabra Elite Sport wireless earbuds
- Canon EF 50mm lens
- Samsung Chromebook Plus
- Dell P2416D 24" QHD monitor
Corbin
Jordan
Subscribe to the Android Police Podcast:
Comments