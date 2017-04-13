Everyone is getting inspired from everyone these days, so it's no surprise to see Viber add features that have been in WhatsApp and/or Telegram for a while. Today's update to version 6.8.2 of the app brings inline YouTube playback and last seen timestamps on statuses.
YouTube links will automatically expand in the conversation to show a preview thumbnail and their title. Tap on them and a pop-up appears and starts playing the video. You can expand to full screen, close it, move it around, and pause playback. As for the last seen timestamp, it displays in the same exact place as WhatsApp and tells you when your contact was last using Viber. No more ignoring people, I guess.
WHAT'S NEW
• Watch YouTube videos in-chat - Play videos right in your chats or in minimized view while you do other things on your phone!
• Updated online status - Know when your contacts were last seen on Viber
• Bug fixes and performance improvements are made on a regular basis
You can grab Viber 6.8.2.18 from APK Mirror or update the app officially through the Play Store. That version should be live for everyone.
Comments