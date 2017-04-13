NVIDIA has recently announced that they are having a spring games sale. You can save up to 66% off the regular pricing of a few select Android and GeForce NOW streaming games. The sale starts today and is on through April 16th.

To start, there is one GeForce NOW streaming game on sale for $35.99, which is 40% off its normal price. That game is No Mans Sky: Pathfinder Patch. This is for sure a game with a questionable history but with its current patches and added content it may be worth the sale price of $35.99.

The rest of the titles on sale are all Android native games. We have Kingdom: New Lands, a pretty fantastic pixel art strategy game on sale for $6.99 which is 30% off. Next is GoNNER, a unique looking procedurally generated platformer that is on sale for $3.39 which is 20% off. There is also Ultimate Chicken Horse, a challenging 4 player party game that is on sale for $5.99 which is 50% off. Next up we have Juju, a console quality sidescrolling platformer that is on sale for $2.29 which is about 75.85% off (most likely this is listed at the wrong price currently). Chugging along we have Chariot, a physics-based couch co-op platformer that is on sale for $2.99 which is 50% off. Second to last there is Skateboard Party 3 ft. Greg Lutzka, a mobile skateboard game similar to the Skate series that is on sale for $0.99 which is 50% off. Last we have Stikbold!, a quirky multiplayer dodgeball game that is on sale for $4.99 and is 50% off.

For posterities sake, here is an easy to read list of the games that are on sale:

• No Mans Sky: Pathfinder Patch (GeForce NOW – Reg. $59.99/ Sale $35.99/40%)

• Kingdom: New Lands (Android – Reg. $9.99/Sale $6.99/30%)

• GoNNER (Android – Reg. $9.99/Sale $3.39/66%)  price live 4/10-17

• Ultimate Chicken Horse (Android – Reg. $11.99/Sale $5.99/50%)

• Juju (Android – Reg. $9.49/Sale $4.79/50%)

• Chariot (Android – Reg. $5.99,/Sale $2.99/50%)

• Skateboard Party (Android – Reg. $1.99/Sale $0.99/50%)

• Stikbold! (Android – Reg. $9.99, Sale $4.99/50%)

Other than the GeForce NOW streaming title No Mans Sky: Pathfinder Patch all of the games are available on the Play Store at these sale prices. Just so you don't have to go looking for them I have provided the links to each below.

Kingdom: New Lands, GoNNER, Ultimate Chicken Horse, Juju, Chariot, Skateboard Party, Stikbold!.