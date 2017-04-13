If you've been looking for a pair of USB A to C cables, you need look no further than today's Deal Alert: a 2-Pack of 6' Anker USB A to C cables. Although these particular cables are normally $20, today they're on sale for $12 with a promo code.

These cables aren't explicitly Benson approved, but they are advertised as having the requisite 56k Ohm resistor to meet the USB C power delivery specifications. As a result, even without his attention they're likely fine to use. There are certainly cheaper cables out there, but it's good to be sure that the ones you are using are safe. The risks of using a cheap cable aren't small.

The promo code for this deal is AK8166SD, and Anker is known for more reasonable quality than a lot of the cheaper generic cables that are usually discounted on Amazon. If you've been looking to drop a few more cables about your place for charging and data use, you could do a lot worse than these.