Indian telecommunications giant Airtel has unveiled an exciting innovation in digital TV services in the country. Its new product, Internet TV, was announced yesterday during a special live stream on Periscope, and amid much fanfare from the company on Twitter.

The device itself is a fairly sleek looking 4K set-top-box powered by Android TV, with Chromecast functionality also built-in. Out of the box, Internet TV will allow users to stream content through included apps such as Netflix and YouTube, plus with easy access to Google Play you'll be able to download and enjoy many more apps and games. The headline feature, though, is its integration with regular Indian digital TV services, offering the myriad TV channels users are usually able to receive through other set-top-boxes. In that respect it’s possibly the first device of its kind, marrying Android TV with local digital TV capabilities.

Among the other impressive features listed, it has 4K capability and Dolby Atmos audio, as well as more commonplace DTV capabilities like pausing and recording live TV. The main hardware is also complemented by a remote featuring Google Voice Search, offering super-fast access to all your apps and services, plus a gamepad app turning your mobile phone into a gaming controller that syncs with the box. Connecting to the internet is a cinch with either WiFi or ethernet connectivity, plus you can connect up a gamepad, headset, or keyboard via Bluetooth. You can check out the other specs below.

Specs Processor Dual core ARM B15 BCM7252S Memory 2GB RAM Video 4096x276 60 fps Supports MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.265, H.264, MC, VC-1, VP9, AVI, MP-4, FLV, 3GP, WMV, MOV, MP4 and MKV Audio 7.1 and 5.1 surround sound pass through DD+/AAC/AC3 Wireless 802.11ac 2x2 MIMO 2.4/5.0 GHz Wi-Fi Bluetooth 4.1/BLE Connectors HDMI, audio and video out, ethernet, antenna and Optical SPDIF Storage 8GB internal, expandable with a microSD card up 128GB or a USB drive up to 2TB

Right now Airtel is offering the device with a 3 or 12-month subscription, costing Rs 4,999 or 7,999 respectively. That 12-month deal is a limited time offer, though, so you’ll need to snap it up quickly before the price is hiked up.