Trailing just behind AT&T and Sprint, Verizon is starting to roll out their Android 7.0 Nougat updates for the Samsung Galaxy Note5 and Galaxy S6 edge+. First pointed out by a tipster, information for each is now live on the Verizon site. Not just the usual bug fixes and security updates this time around, as this release finally brings Verizon devices up to speed with the 7.0 version of Android, promising “a fresh, simple user interface” and new customization options.
The Verizon Galaxy Note5 will be getting a bump up to software version number NRD90M.N920VVRU3CQB9 and the Galaxy S6 edge+ will be getting NRD90M.G928VVRU3CQB9.
So what Nougaty goodness can you expect from this update? Take a look at the details below.
Get more done with the most advanced S Pen Both Devices: The new battery management page helps maximize your charge Easier multitasking, including split screen Make your photos great the first time with the new Effects preview screen Performance Mode to Improve your device performance whenever you need to Updated keyboard and improved language predictions Reply on the fly with mini-conversations within notifications and limit data access for apps in the background As with any such update, it will be rolled out in stages, so don’t panic if you’re not seeing it on your device just yet. When you get it, let us know what you make of Android 7.0 Nougat in the comments below.
