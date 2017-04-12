We're back once again with some more free and cheap apps for you all. There are a few in here that you may have seen before in previous roundups, but now you have a second chance to grab them if you missed out the first time they were free.

You might notice a trend in today's selection. Most of them have a focus on customization and personalization, so there are quite a few icon packs to choose from today.

As usual, "purchasing" the free apps places them permanently in your Play library, unless you uninstall them in the refund window. The $0.10 app at the end of the post excludes the U.S., which is nothing new.

Free Apps

Weather Live

We have met Weather Live before. It displays your current weather as your live wallpaper, which is really neat. While normally $1.99, you can grab this app without cost for five more days.

--

Meet Weather Live. The most beautiful weather app. Ever. Don't let bad weather take you by surprise. Set the gorgeous animated wallpapers with live weather conditions on your home screen and be aware of any weather that is coming your way. Whether it is cloudy, rainy, snowy or even stormy outside, Weather Live will provide you with current weather conditions and forecast in your city and multiple locations all around the world.

Cold or warm weather, it will magically come alive on the crisp screen of your device. You won’t even have to look out the window as Weather Live will make you feel like you are already outside. With an innovative technology Weather Live™ implemented into the app, we made it possible.

Animated Birds

Continuing with the live wallpaper thing, Animated Birds brings multiple avian animations to liven up your screen. While not as effective or fun to watch real birds outside, I suppose that it will work for some people. Even though you'd usually pay $0.99 for this privilege, you can get it for free for another seven days.

--

A relaxing Live Wallpaper with ten animations that cycle on your device. Each scene features stylized birds that fly, flutter and land. Clouds scroll, trees and grass sway and rain falls in different scenes. Each animation is under 30 seconds so the animations don't get stale. There is plenty of motion without distracting you from actually using your device.

Linia

Linia has a special place in our heart here at AP. See, it was one of the very first apps we posted about after Google opened up the ability for devs to make their stuff temporarily free. This interesting little game is free for another five days before it goes back to its $1.99 original price.

--

Linia is a colorful puzzle game that mixes a relaxing atmosphere with brain melting challenges. In Linia, you create color sequences by tracing a line connecting coloured shapes. Sounds easy enough, right? Not quite. Imagine when colors are running around, revolving, hiding, changing shape and doing everything they can to avoid being caught by your line. It will take skill and sense of rhythm to get the sequence right. Are you up for the challenge?

Etaria | Survival Adventure

Pixel art, procedural generation, and survival all mix in Etaria | Survival Adventure. While normally not my cup of tea, I am sure there is a certain appeal to some. Two days remain on this freebie, then it goes back to $0.99.

--

Etaria is fictional and mysterious world with a variety of animals and creatures. In this wonderful world, you main goal is to establish your village and citizens, and lead them to prosperity.

StoneBack | Prehistory | PRO

In a similar vein to our last game, Stoneback | Prehistory is another pixel art survival game. It is set in prehistoric times, with food needs, dinosaurs, and other dangers. It normally costs $0.99, but you can get it for free for five more days.

--

Immerse yourself in prehistoric world of adventures and dangers. Survive in this world is not so easy.

Zenge

Finishing off the games in today's list, Zenge is another puzzle title. It's an addicting one to play (it's one of my favorites) and definitely worth picking up. You have two more days to do so, or pay $0.99.

--

Zenge is a peculiar puzzle game, telling the story of Eon - a lonely journeyman who's stuck between the worlds and time.

Game is intended to be a relaxing experience, thus there are no points, stars, tutorials, move counters, in game shops or any other distractors. Just pure, immersive journey with Eon, told through gorgeous art and music.

Wallerta

Wallpaper apps are always fun to see in these roundups. As I've mentioned before, I get bored easily with my wallpaper (I've changed it thrice since Sunday's post). Wallerta has a really interesting selection, so this is one that's now installed on my device. The sale ends in four days before going back to $0.99.

--

Beautiful Vectors Wallpapers designed entirely by Roberta Lollobrigida based on images provided by the site unsplash.com, freepik.com and with my original creation.

* QHD and 4K Resolutions

* Fast Download

* Android Nougat supported

Cerco Pro

Many of the freebies today are icon packs, for better or for worse. The first of these is Cerco Pro, which contains flat, circular, Material icons. There isn't much else to say, but you have a week to get in on this sale. The pack costs $0.99 normally.

--

Welcome to Cerco, Experience the all new flat material icons!

Now available all new material design theme dashboard

Clean UI & Featurning 1000+ flat material HD icons

Icon resolution 192x192

Monthly base new regular update

Icons request, search and preview feature

Icons sorted in various categories with search and preview function.

Directly apply to launcher by just one click

Special thank you to Zacharie Loire for his wallpaper Featuring Cerco-Pro as default wallpaper.

TwoPixel Dark - Icon Pack

Coming in with ultimate simplicity, TwoPixel Dark is another icon pack. I am not a huge fan, but there are two days left on this sale before the pack goes back to $0.99.

--

Features:

2300 Icons

30 Wallpaper qHD (cloud-based wallpaper)

Wallpapers compatible with Muzei Live Wallpapers

Sort icons for categories

Tool to request missing icons

Support for Dynamic Calendars

Search function and Icon Preview

TwoPixel Light - Icon Pack

With the same focus on simplicity, TwoPixel Light is the lighter version of the last icon pack (how surprising). Like its darker brother, you have two days to get it for free or pay $0.99.

--

Features:

2100 Icons

30 Wallpaper qHD (cloud-based wallpaper)

Wallpapers compatible with Muzei Live Wallpapers

Sort icons for categories

Tool to request missing icons

Support for Dynamic Calendars

Search function and Icon Preview

Nucleo UI - Icon Pack

Moving back toward Material Design, Nucleo UI is our next icon pack on the list. It has a certain appeal to it and I am considering adding it to my rotation of packs. It's free for another day before going back to $0.99.

--

With over 4400+ icons, Nucleo UI, will bring a new and completely unique material design look to your smartphone! New features have been added to Nucleo UI. Inside you will find new page categorization for icons, which are now divided into: New, Drawer, Colorful, Google, System Apps, Games and Dynamic; Many stock icons from the most popular smartphone manufacturers, icons for Games with material design, Dynamic Calendar support for the most popular calendar applications, a wide choice of icons for the app drawer and icons with alternative designs to personalize your homescreen!

Under Blue Icon Pack

For some reason, when I look at this next icon pack, I am strongly reminded of the Honeycomb days. Under Blue just has that vibe. The freeness lasts seven more hours at the time of this writing before going back up to $0.99.

--

Under Blue Icon Pack Features:

2900+ custom icons

XXXHDPI Icon 192x192 px

See all icons by using "Icons" option in app

Icon Request

Image picker you can attach a custom icon to messages or even use them with Zooper Pro or KLWP

Support for dynamic calendars

Use the "Contact" option in app to report bugs

Icon Masking for un-themed apps

Alternative icons to choose from (app drawer icons for example)

Tea Blue Dark - Icon Pack

From the same dev as the last icon pack, Tea Blue Dark has a similar look and feel to Under Blue. Still not quite what I'd have on my own device, but that's the beauty of Android: choice. Also like Under Blue, seven hours remain (at the time of this writing) on the sale. This icon pack normally costs $0.99.

--

Tea Blue Dark - Icon Pack Features:

2900+ custom icons

XXXHDPI Icon 192x192 px

See all icons by using "Icons" option in app

Icon Request

Image picker you can attach a custom icon to messages or even use them with Zooper Pro or KLWP

Support for dynamic calendars

Use the "Contact" option in app to report bugs

Icon Masking for un-themed apps

Alternative icons to choose from (app drawer icons for example).

Dream UI - Icon Pack

If you're looking for a bit of Android O flair on your homescreen, then check out this next icon pack. You have five days to decide on this one, or shell out $0.99 later.

--

Dream UI is a concept icon pack inspired by the latest Android O. The icons have been designed by preserving their original shapes. Icons are sharp, minimal and go well with any wallpaper.

Features:

700+ icons to kickoff the project

All icons in 192x192 (xxxhdpi)

Cloud based wallpapers

Icon request tool (with no restrictions)

Material Dashboard

Dynamic calendar support

Supports all major launchers

Redox - Icon Pack

We round out the selection of icon packs with some round ones (heh). Redox covers your homescreen with dinner plates and is free for three more days (originally $0.99).

--

Features

Over 2.300 +Icons

Many Alternative & App Drawer Icons

256 px supported 2K Screens

Icons With a Vivid Color Palette and Smooth Shadows

Dynamic Calendar Supported

Many Cloud Wallpapers

Compatible with Nova, Apex, Holo, Next, CM Theme Chooser, LG Home, Sony Home and Most of Others

A to Z Letter Icons

Smart Icon Request Section

See & Search all icons included with icon name

Premium Request to Take Your Request Exactly By the Following Update.

Forma Retro - Widget KGWT

Forma Retro is not an icon pack. It's actually a theme for the KGWT widget. If you don't know what that is, I recommend you look into it. This is free for another four days — it costs $0.99 usually.

--

26 Widget

Six different weather icons (by mowmo)

Cheap Apps

Fitness Buddy : 1700 Exercises

Weightlifting is one of my favorite pastimes. While I normally create my own programs depending on whether I'm cutting or bulking, I respect apps like this one. It's 0.10 this week outside of the U.S. (U.K., Russia, Romania, France, Italy, and the other usuals), so if you're looking for some ideas or inspirations in your own lifting regimen, then this might be worth checking out.

--

Find out why gym goers are switching over to Fitness Buddy. With 1700+ unique exercises at your disposal, Fitness Buddy will revolutionize your training regimen. With this app, you will find the workout tracking process simple and easy in order to sustain your motivation and enforce your commitment to your fitness goals.

Features: