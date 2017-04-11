Motorola's Moto G5 Plus came out not too long ago. Meeting with positive reviews, it kept the crown as the king of budget phones. It packs in a lot of good specs for a low price point, which is a well-known hallmark of the G series. As seems to be the company's trend lately, Motorola has released the kernel source code for the capable device.

Android uses the Linux kernel, which is licensed under the GNU General Public License. This means that any party can use it, but the changes or modifications made must be released back to the public. Some Android OEMs are better about this than others, but that's not the point of this discussion. What all of this means for you is that custom ROM developers can produce more stable ROMs. If you have chosen to go that route with your phone, then you know how important this is.

The source link below contains the code if you're interested in looking through it. Have fun.