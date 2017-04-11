Even though the company has started to slack on fast updates, Motorola is still very good at creating budget devices. The recent Moto G5 and G5 Plus, the latest devices in Motorola's mid-range lineup, have received great reviews. Now it looks like Motorola is getting ready to make its cheapest Android phones yet, the Moto C and Moto C Plus.

You may be wondering, "What about the Moto E? Isn't that supposed to be Motorola's super cheap device?" Well, yes, and the next model may have passed through the FCC recently. But the C and C Plus are even less powerful than the current Moto E. As in, Motorola is scraping the bottom of the barrel here.

According to VentureBeat, there will be several models of both the C and C Plus. The Moto C will be sold with either 3G or 4G connectivity, while the Moto C Plus will have 4G LTE support. All these variations have slightly different specifications, making matters somewhat confusing.

Here are the specifications for the Moto C:

Specs Processor 32-bit quad-core MediaTek CPU at 1.3GHz (Moto C 3G) or 64-bit quad-core MediaTek CPU at 1.1GHz (Moto C 4G) Storage 8 or 16GB, with microSD Memory 1GB Display 5" 854 x 480 (FWVGA) Battery 2,350mAh OS Android 7.0

And for the Moto C Plus:

Specs Processor 64-bit quad-core MediaTek CPU at 1.3GHz Storage 16GB, with microSD Memory 1 or 2GB (depending on region) Display 5" 1280x720 (720p) Battery 4,000mAh OS Android 7.0

All those specifications probably sound terrible if you're used to a flagship (or even mid-range) phone, but the C Plus definitely shines when it comes to battery. With that 4,000mAh battery powering a low-end MediaTek CPU, I wouldn't be surprised if the C Plus will last two or more days on a single charge.

I'll be interested to see how little these phones will cost, but considering even the normal Moto G5 phone isn't sold in the United States, I doubt we'll see these phones officially available in 'Murica.