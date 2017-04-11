Google TTS was updated to version 3.11 a few days ago, but the changelog was just posted after a minor bump to 3.11.12. It turns out that this one brings support for several new languages including Ukrainian, Czech, Bangla (native to India and Bangladesh), Khmer (aka Cambodian), Nepali, and Sinhala (native to Sri Lanka).

There are also improvements to voices as well as a new option to disable number processing so that numbers can be read as they are. You might want to flip that toggle if the numbers were being read in a way that confuses you.

WHAT'S NEW • Added support for Bangla (India), Czech, Khmer, Nepali, Sinhala and Ukrainian.

• Number processing can now be turned off in settings. This produces a more literal pronunciation of the text. For example 09/10/2017 will be pronounced as oh nine slash ten... Only available for our English voices.

• Intonation control is now available for more voices.

• Various other improvements to our voices.

You can grab Text-to-speech 3.11.12 from the Play Store or manually from APK Mirror.