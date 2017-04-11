The Dropbox app for Android makes it easy to backup your photos and upload other files directly to your cloud storage. What about turning real life documents into files? That's a thing now. Following the lead of the Dropbox iOS app, Android users can scan documents and save them as PDFs. The separate Paper app from Dropbox is also getting some improvements, including an offline mode.
Let's go over the main Dropbox app first. The document scanner will let you scan printed or handwritten notes with the ability to crop and rotate on the phone. You can also scan multiple images into a single PDF. Business accounts have the added bonus of being able to search for content inside scanned documents.
We've got a proper changelog for Dropbox Paper, and here it is.
- NEW offline mode: Now you can access, edit, and comment on your starred and recent docs, or create new docs while offline. Your edits sync when you’re back online.
- NEW support for 20 languages: French, German, Spanish, Dutch, Japanese, and more
- Bug fixes and performance enhancements
The offline mode is long overdue. If you're going to use a document editing app for any length of time, it can't stop working when the internet drops out. The paper update is live in the Play Store, but the Dropbox update doesn't appear to be live yet.
- Source:
- Dropbox Blog
Comments