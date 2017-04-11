I love getting "free" money, so if you're like me and have an Alexa-enabled device, this promotion is for you. If you order an Amazon gift card valued at $25 or more by April 16, and you do so through Alexa, you will receive a $5 credit by email to be applied to your next order. That's not too bad.

The promo credit will be emailed to the address associated with the Amazon account making the gift card purchase. It's good until June 7 of this year and you add it to your order at checkout. The offer is valid through April 16 at 11:59 PST. All of the terms, conditions, and restrictions are listed in the source link below, but I figured this one was important enough to share with you:

"In order to qualify for the $5 Amazon.com promotional code, you must: (1) be the recipient of the corresponding offer (either via email or on Amazon.com); and (2) purchase an Amazon.com Gift Card valued at $25 or more using voice shopping on your device with Alexa by April 16, 2017, 11:59 PM (PT), while supplies last."

I am not entirely sure if that statement means that this is a targeted offer or not. But if it is, I imagine that it's open and applicable to Alexa owners. In addition to the source link, be sure to check out this page, too. Odds are if you see the promotional banner at the end of all the deals, then you're likely eligible.