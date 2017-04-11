The BlackBerry Priv was the company's first Android phone, after years of trying to make its own operating system successful. It wasn't quite the runaway success BlackBerry hoped for, and ended up being the its last phone developed in-house. Now you can buy the Verizon model (which has some GSM compatibility) for just $259.99, the lowest price we've seen for this phone.

As far as hardware goes, the Priv should still hold up in 2017 just fine. It has a Snapdragon 808 processor, 32GB of storage with microSD expansion, 3GB of RAM, and a 1440x2560 AMOLED display. It uses microUSB for charging - not a USB Type-C connector.

So what's the catch? The Priv shipped with Android 5.1, and was later updated to 6.0, but you probably shouldn't expect any more updates. In addition, this is the Verizon Priv, which doesn't have all the GSM bands - check this for details. Still, if you really want an Android phone with a keyboard, this isn't a bad phone for $260.