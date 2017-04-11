The Samsung Galaxy S8's public release is almost upon us, but Samsung hasn't completely forgotten about its older devices. The company began updating various Galaxy phones and tablets to Nougat earlier this year, and has been working to update all the various carrier models. The AT&T Galaxy Note 5 got its Nougat update earlier today, and now the carrier's S6 Edge+ has joined in.
The update clocks in at about 1.51GB, and includes Android 7.0 with the March 1 security patch level. It would be nice to see the April security patch level, but that's Samsung for you. Thankfully, the update removes some bloatware originally shipped with the phone, such as AT&T Address Book, MobiTV, and AT&T Live.
Owners of this phone should see the update sometime over the next few days. Let us know in the comments if you get it.
- Source:
- AT&T
