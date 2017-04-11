Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Games

Planescape: Torment EE

Android Police coverage: [Update: Officially released today] Exciting news for CRPG fans, Planescape Torment will see an enhanced edition release on April 11th

Originally released in 1999, Beamdog has seen fit to enhance Planescape: Torment with newly polished graphics and remastered music. Bringing the game into the modern day it still retains all of the classic RPG gameplay you remember. Even with all of the enhancements present in this title, if you find that you do not enjoy them you can easily turn them off in the settings. In my opinion, this is what makes the enhanced edition release so versatile. No matter how you would like to play there is an option fitting to your wants. Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition is a fully paid upfront title priced at $9.99. There are no in-app purchases (despite what the Play Store states) or advertisements in the game. Those of you looking for solid games on Android at a fair price point it would seem Beamdog has your back with this release.

--

In Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition you'll explore the planes, survive combat alongside a party of unique companions, and solve puzzles unlike any ever seen in the genre. The original Planescape: Torment was released in 1999 to widespread critical acclaim. It won RPG of the Year from multiple outlets for its unconventional story, characters, and amazing soundtrack. Since then, millions of Planescape: Torment fans have enjoyed exploring the strange and dangerous city of Sigil and surrounding planes through the Nameless One's eyes.

Onirim - Solitaire Card Game

Android Police coverage: Tabletop fanatic Asmodee Digital deals out Onirim, a challenging solitaire card game

If you enjoy tabletop gaming or you just like to play solitaire games, Onirim is a great choice. The design of this digital release mirrors that of the base physical copy. It uses the same art, design, and rules while adding in some animated tweaks to the presentation. Currently, there is no support for the physical copies existing expansions or its two player gameplay. While it is unknown if either of those features will be added to the digital release what you currently get is still pretty great. On top of that, the price right now is really low at $0.99. There are also no advertisements or in-app purchases to worry about which is just icing on the cake.

--

Onirim is a solitaire card game. You must work against the game to gather the eight oneiric doors before the deck runs out. You can obtain door cards either by playing cards of the same color three turns in a row or by discarding one of your powerful key cards when a door appears from the deck. In both cases, you will have to decide the best use of each card in your hand and carefully play around the Nightmares. Those cards are hidden in the deck and will trigger painful dilemmas when drawn. In addition to the exciting solo mode, players will enjoy the intuitive user interface, automated deck management, and stats to track their progress and successes against the game.

Shadi Torbey's base Onirim game in solitaire mode

Original artwork from the base game by Philippe Guerin and Elise Plessis, enhanced by animations

Solo play

Detailed, interactive, turn-by-turn, in-game tutorial.

Offline stats record so you can track your progress

No in-app purchases or ads

Languages available: English, French, German, Italian, Spanish

Hanazuki

Android Police coverage: Hasbro just released Hanazuki, an odd game about moons, moods, and magic

Hanazuki is an interesting game based off of a children's TV webseries. If you are unfamiliar with the franchise, think My Little Pony, but even more psychedelic. This game is obviously meant as a promotion tool for the show but it actually is pretty solid. Hanazuki plays out a lot like a casual game where you complete simple tasks in order to interact with the game's world. The more you interact, the more you can unlock in this world. Mainly this is a game focused on mood and feelings, which isn't quite what you would expect and is actually pretty refreshing. Since this is a release meant as a promotion it is fitting that it is completely free and contains no in-app purchases or advertisements.

--

The Hanazuki app allows you to become a Moonflower just like Hanazuki. You can choose your mood of the day, play games, and customize your very own moon. Take care of Hanazuki’s friends, the Hemka, by feeding, dressing and petting them. Play the mini game to keep the Big Bad away from the moon using the power of treasures and rainbow goop.

Get to know all of the wacky and fun lunar characters that live in Hanazuki’s world

Collect virtual treasures to complete your own fantastical constellations

Watch Hanazuki episodes in-app

There’s more to come. So be sure to keep an eye out for new ways to play and collect

App is free to download

To unlock in-game items faster, users can SCAN their Hanazuki treasure codes into the app using their device’s camera and/or SYNC their Hanazuki MoodGleam Deluxe Wearable with the app via Bluetooth.

MouseBot

Android Police coverage: Quirky platformer MouseBot is Vector Unit's latest offering for the casual and hardcore alike

MouseBot is a new auto-running platformer from Vector Unit where you try your best to collect cheese while avoiding obstacles and enemies. Coming from the devs of Riptide GP2, it is no surprise that this actually quite a polished release. The graphics are high quality and the game plays smooth at all times. MouseBot is a free-to-play game, though, so there are advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $19.99. All of the IAPs are for purchasing in-game currency but one, a single IAP of $4.99 will give you unlimited lives and remove the games ads. Basically, it is a purchase that rebalances the game in order to make it more of a premium experience. That way it isn't weighed down by the constant need to replenish your lives.

--

Guide MouseBot through mazes of fantastical mechanical mouse traps created by the cat scientists of CatLab. Dodge giant metal Kitty Krushers, leap over mouse-grinding Roller Graters, evade scary Mines and Lasers, and platform your way across pools of bot-melting Acid on an epic quest for cheese and freedom. Conquer over 65 challenging platform-style levels as you delve deeper into the mysterious laboratories of CatLab and uncover the cats' nefarious plans.

Over 65 thrilling levels.

Unlock new abilities. Run, jump and transform for land and water.

Collect epic piles of cheese.

Win new paint jobs, and accessories to customize MouseBot.

Eye-popping cartoon visuals on phone, tablet and TV

Control options include touch screen, gamepad (and remote on Android TV.)

Earn achievements and cloud save with Google Play Game Services.

The Elder Scrolls: Legends

Android Police coverage: [Update: Unreleased version is available on limited devices] The Elder Scrolls: Legends card battle game comes to Android in pre-release form

The Elder Scrolls: Legends is still listed as an "unreleased" game on the Play Store. So far a few tablet models are compatible but past that it is still unknown what devices will be able to run the game once it officially releases on Android. The Elder Scrolls: Legends is a strategy card game that is based on Elder Scrolls mythology. Obviously, it is a port of the available PC and iOS versions. Early reports imply that there are many wait timers as well as long loading times. Hopefully, both of these issues are addressed upon the official release. This is a free-to-play title. While there are no advertisements in the game there are in-app purchases that range up to $69.99 per item.

--

The Elder Scrolls: Legends is a new strategy card game based on the world and lore of the award-winning Elder Scrolls series. Play for hours or minutes across many game modes that are easy to learn but challenging to master.

PLAY ON YOUR OWN

Story mode provides hours of solo gameplay in which you’ll earn new Legends cards, decks, and packs. Or draft a deck from scratch and battle a series of computer opponents.

Story mode provides hours of solo gameplay in which you’ll earn new Legends cards, decks, and packs. Or draft a deck from scratch and battle a series of computer opponents. PLAY AGAINST OTHERS

Test your decks against friends, challenge online opponents in ranked play, or draft a deck from scratch and battle other players who have done the same.

Test your decks against friends, challenge online opponents in ranked play, or draft a deck from scratch and battle other players who have done the same. PICK YOUR BATTLES

Legends gameplay features a divided battlefield with “lanes” that deepen your strategy options.

Legends gameplay features a divided battlefield with “lanes” that deepen your strategy options. LEVEL UP

You can upgrade certain cards in Legends by winning games with decks that contain them. Level up your cards to improve your decks, give you more flexibility, and tailor them to your play style.

Age of Empires: Castle Siege

Android Police coverage: Microsoft finally graces us with the release of Age of Empires: Castle Siege

Microsoft has in the past released quality mobile games. The Halo Spartan titles were actually quite solid, even if they never made their way to Android. That is why it is a surprise to see such a blatant Clash of Clans clone with the release of Age of Empires: Castle Siege. As you can imagine, this is not a traditional AoE real-time strategy game. While it does look the part the simplistic gameplay has you mainly building and defending your city while also raiding other players, all in constant repetition. Then there are the in-app purchases to consider. They go all the way up to $69.99 and are mainly used for purchasing in-game currency. This currency will be asked for repeatedly in order to unlock Age of Empires: Castle Siege plentiful wait timers. Sure, you could just play this game passively while ignoring all its constant nagging for money but is it really worth it when there are so many similar options available on the Play Store?

--

Age of Empires®: Castle Siege invites you to guide your empire through the Medieval Era on your Android device. Choose from one of several civilizations, including the Britons, Teutons, and Kievan Rus. Upgrade your keep, fortify your walls, and garrison defensive troops to protect yourself from marauders. Then, train an army to raid other cities, and command them in battle to dismantle your opponents’ defenses. Outsmart your attackers and outplay your victims to earn achievements and climb to the top of the leaderboards. Take command, and make your mark on history.

TRANSFORMERS: Forged to Fight

Android Police coverage: Transformers: Forged to Fight is rolling out today

Transformers: Forged to Fight is more or less a reskin of Marvel: Contest of Champions. Both games were even created by the same developer Kabam. If you are not familiar with either release, Forged to Fight is a swipe-based fighting game mixed with base building and gacha mechanics. As you would expect, the title does contain in-app purchases and they range as high as $99.99 per item. Sure, there can be some fun to be had here with the fighting aspect of this release but it will soon devolve into a game of who pays the most over who has the most skill pretty quickly.

--

Calling all Autobots, Decepticons, Predacons and Maximals. Join Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee, Waspinator, Rhinox, Grimlock, Soundwave and many more of your favorite bots in the battle for supremacy where Transformers universes collide. This exciting action-fighting RPG brings the heroic storytelling and spectacular action from over 30 years of Transformers history to your mobile device.

Collect iconic bots from the entire Transformers universe

Battle other players with devastating special attacks, ranged blasting, destructible terrain and huge 360° arenas

Team up with your friends, forge alliances and battle in global events

Set a gauntlet of bots and defenses to protect your base, get revenge on those that attack and raid enemy bases

Deploy away teams to score epic loot

King Arthur

Sure, King Arthur may be a movie tie-in game released by Warner Bros. International Enterprises but that does not mean it isn't fun to play. Normally such an egregious advertisement isn't all that interesting, but Warner Bros. has seen fit to offer a short yet entertaining brawling experience. Taking advantage of swipe-based combat the touch controls for King Author are actually quite responsive. You can tap on the screen to where you want your character to be positioned as well as swipe specific directions on your opponents in order to perform particular moves. There is also an upgrade system for you maneuvers that will take some time to complete, giving a good reason to visit the game more than once. All in all, this is a completely free game with no advertisements or in-app purchases. I see no reason not to give it a try. Oh, and a bonus for all of you Daydream users, there is a free VR version you can play too!

--

From nothing comes a king. In this official film game, train as Arthur alongside his gang in order to harness the powers of excalibur and hold off Vortigern's assault. Do you have what it takes to wield excalibur? Do you have what it takes to become the born king?

Time your attacks for optimized fight power

Fluid cinematic martial combat optimized for touch controls

Wield the powerful excalibur

Compete on the leaderboard in challenging ranked missions

Record your gameplay in HD video and share it on social media

Neogen Beatz

Neogen Beatz is listed as "unreleased" on the Play Store so there may be a few things to keep in mind when considering this game. Currently, it is showing that it contains IAPs and advertisements, yet there are no IAPs to be found. What I am not sure of, is if the IAPs will be added when the game officially releases, or that they are just listed as an error. Only time will tell. Despite the IAP discrepancy, this is actually a pretty solid rhythm-based arcade game. The controls are tight and responsive and it allows you to even use your own musical tracks. In its current form, Neogen Beatz is completely free with ads between rounds as well as ads that can be voluntarily watched in order to continue where you last died.

--

Neogen Beatz is an arcade with neon lights, fluid gameplay and high speeds and all interacting as one with the mesmeric visual style and accompanying music. Choose Your Favorite track from Your device and Feel how the Music pulses through the astonishing unique neon backgrounds, while you are playing the game♫♪♫♪. Match the neon figures as they fallout, with the cells in the bottom, test your reaction and beat the highscores to unlock new modes.

Absorbing interaction of music and game objects

6 different engaging modes that will constantly keep your attention

6 uniquely designed backgrounds of abstract shapes and stylish neons, that will react to Your music

CHOOSE ANY track that is on your phone from the game menu

Optimized for high resolution screens

Tempest: Pirate Action RPG

For those of us always on the lookout for console experiences on Android, it can be a tough wait. Thankfully today we have an "unreleased" game trying to break through. Titled Tempest: Pirate Action RPG, this is actually a port of the PC game Tempest, a pirate-themed action RPG. That is right, this is a full-fledged experience ported to mobile. Currently, there are no advertisements or in-app purchases in the game. It is priced at a single cost of $0.99 and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases. To get in early on a game of quality that does not seem like such a high price to ask. One thing to keep in mind, since this is an unreleased title there may be bugs and other issues to contend with until it is officially released.

--

An adventure RPG that won the hearts of over 50.000 Steam players is now on your mobile. Become a daring pirate, prowl the seas on a ship armed to the teeth, trade, and assemble your crew from the best cutthroats, defeating other pirates and legendary monsters such as the Kraken, the Leviathan, and others still unknown to science in naval warfare. You will need a massive arsenal: cannons, mortars, flame throwers, and a lot of other various rigging. But you will only earn the most devastating sea artifacts for completing difficult and interesting multilevel quests.

R.B.I. Baseball 17

It must be the start of baseball season seeing that R.B.I. Baseball 17 just released. Yet another game that has the advantage of the MLB license, R.B.I. Baseball 17 has the convenience of coming straight from the MLB themselves. As you would expect, this features an all new roster for the current season. You also get a simpler experience than what the console game offers. There are only two buttons to use during play, which as you can imagine dumbs things down a bit. Though, it does make the game more accessible and intuitive for control on a touchscreen. A big advantage to R.B.I. Baseball 17 is that it is a completely paid upfront game. At a single price point of $4.99 you get the entirety of the game without worry of advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

R.B.I. Baseball 2017 returns with fast-paced, high-octane, pick-up-and-play baseball action. Take control of your game with reactive pitching and batting for in-the-moment decisions. R.B.I. 2017 is packed with 30 authentic ballparks, advanced stat tracking, season game sims and roster updates throughout the season. Your breakout MLB season is here, you better come ready to play.

Accessible, Fast-paced, Fun: Play a full nine-inning game in under 20 minutes with intuitive two-button controls.

Awesome Game Modes: Season, Postseason and Exhibition, including season saving and simulation capabilities.

Authentic MLB Experience: Play with all 30 MLB teams, 30 detailed ballparks and over 1,000 MLB Players with authentic stats and attributes.

Your Team, Your Way: Modify your lineup with complete MLB rosters or play classic R.B.I. Baseball rosters. Stay current with downloadable roster updates throughout the 2017 season.

Stats: Track your season stats by team, player and league leaders across multiple seasons.

Griddle Speed Puzzle

In Griddle Speed Puzzle you are tasked with creating a particular shape by moving around lines in a set grid. The trick is that you need to do this within a time limit. This is where the game gets difficult. Luckily there are extra time cards you can earn by completing these puzzles. Cashing in these cards will garner you more time to solve a particular puzzle. This is also how the game is monetized. You can purchase boxes of these extra time cards with differing in-app purchases. These IAPs run as high as $13.99 per box but luckily I have yet to come across any puzzles where I run out of time. Your mileage may vary of course.

--

Logic puzzles are good practice for your brain on attributes like memorization, spatial reasoning and patience. Regular daily dose will contribute into one’s logical thinking and problem solving skills making you more focused and an expert puzzle solver. (No doctors were harmed in making of this testimony. Gameplay is mixture of 2D Rubik’s Cube and Tangram -style speed puzzle with booster cards. Complete the patterns against an unrelenting time pressure or become to true mastermind by solving the puzzles with optimal moves. Griddle – Speed Puzzle. Anybody can play, but only a few can master it.

Tap Summoner

Tap Summoner is something of an interesting free-to-play title. It is a tapping game at its core but it has added some depth to add longevity to the gameplay. Utilizing cards that you earn through playing you can build out a personalized team of master and minions. It is through this combination of customizations that you get a feeling of individuality in your team's design. It also gives you something to strive for, unlocking the next card to add to your team. There are a few issues with the gameplay, though, as you will run into quite a bit of lag. I also feel that the game's intro explanation of the gameplay was a bit disjointed. Not to the point that I couldn't figure out how to play, just that it didn't make everything clear at first. Overall Tap Summoner is a solid effort, it just needs a few fixes and tweaks. Since this is a FTP game there are advertisements and in-app purchases included. The IAPs go as high as $18.99 and the ads are all optional.

--

Tap Summoner is a mobile RPG Tower Defense and Offense action collectable card battle game with real-time fast paced tapping combat. This game is focused around tapping your screen repeatedly, in so summoning minions to attack the enemy in a Clash Royale. Tap Summoner would be a great alternative to fans of Clash Royale who are looking for a new collectable card battle, tower defense and offense game.

Real Time Strategy - Tap and hold to summon the minion of your choice

Choose your masters to help offensively and defensively

15 Collectable Unique Masters - All with their own special abilities

45 Collectable Unique Minions to Summon

5 Worlds to conquer

Real-time and fast paced tower offense combat.

Addictive Collect them all gameplay

Treasure Chest daily reward

Equip your summoners with legendary equipment.

Unlock and Upgrade your Summoners

Tower Defense and Offense combo

Final Localised languages to be supported and will be confirmed soon.

The Last Ninja Twins

The Last Ninja Twins is an ingenious little auto-runner platformer. The basic concept is that you need to control two different ninjas on the screen at the same time. You will use your left and right thumbs to control their jumping. This is done at an uneven pace, which can be confusing for your brain and pretty challenging. The Last Ninja Twins is an upfront priced game coming in at $1.49. There are no advertisements or in-app purchases to worry about. If you are looking for a fun and demanding auto-runner The Last Ninja Twins is a pretty solid choice this week.

--

Can you handle twin pressure? Super simple research shows that most people wish they were a twin, and secondly that they were a ninja. We didn’t dare not to act on this piece of valuable insight and decided to deliver on what people want – for once. The result is a nerve-racking twin turboed game requiring asynchronous ninja thumb precision, laser focused eye sight and extraordinary brain-to-hand signal processing capacity. Double the trouble. Double the fun. Jump the running ninjas through beautiful, fun and challenging levels.

Double action, double platform challenge

Two worlds, each with 8 levels (More levels and worlds in the pipeline for later updates)

Hillarious game over scenes

Turn off blood in game settings

Shiny Ski Resort

Most of us are probably pretty familiar with the developer Kairosoft Co.,Ltd and their constant stream of simulation games released on the Play Store. Today they have a new release for us to look at titled Shiny Ski Resort. As you can guess, Shiny Ski Resort is a simulation game where you take a tiny mountain hotel and slowly grow it into an ultimate ski-resort. Like most Kairosoft games this is priced upfront at $4.99 and it contains in-app purchases that range up to $2.49 per item.

--

Your story starts with a small hotel on a snowy mountain. Develop land to build a spectacular ski course, and obtain materials for use in constructing new hotel facilities. Make your hotel popular, and your ski course will benefit as well. Plus you'll become able to make products to sell in hotel shops and restaurants. Expand your ski course and watch your guests polish their skills until they become ski pros, then have them represent your resort in ski contests, sporting sponsored items.

Stick Cricket Virat & Rohit

As an American I have to admit, I don't know much about the Cricket. I know you hit a ball with a bat and it appears to be a pleasant pastime for gentlemen and ladies alike. Past that, I couldn't tell you what the point of the game is. This is probably why I found Stick Cricket Virat & Rohit somewhat entertaining. While it doesn't offer all that much special for a mobile game - you simply time a left or right tap on the screen to hit the ball - it can be fun trying to figure out what exactly is going on with the score. Stick Cricket Virat & Rohit is a free-to-play game that contains advertisements and in-app purchases. The IAPs range up to $10.99 and are used for purchasing in-game currency.

--

Smash sixes with superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the world’s most popular cricket game, Stick Cricket.

Recreate Virat and Rohit’s greatest triumphs and most memorable moments.

Build a record-breaking partnership, starring India’s best batsmen.

Unlock insane shots, including Switch Hit and Helicopter Shot.

Climb to the top of the Daily, Weekly and All Time Leaderboards.

Enjoy an UNLIMITED number of levels, earning rewards to boost Virat and Rohit’s skills.

Thrill the adoring crowd in a huge range of immersive 2D stadiums.

Extreme Gear: Demolition Arena

I remember playing Destruction Derby on the OG Playstation and having a blast ramming into any vehicles I saw on the track. Extreme Gear : Demolition Arenas is actually quite similar in design but with some extra content. You can customize your car to your liking and even compete in worldwide leaderboards. What does seem to be missing, though, is online support and quality controls. There is no multiplayer in this game, despite a listing in its menu. The controls are also pretty spotty and difficult to master. Extreme Gear: Demolition Arena is offered as a free-to-play title so that means that there are advertisements present between rounds as well as in-app purchases that go as high as $29.99 per item.

--

Extreme Gear : Demolition Arenas is the new generation of car destruction games. Select a car and go pedal to the metal in completely crazy arenas to crush your opponents and become the master of carnage.

And if you want even more action, challenge your friends via online leaderboards and custom your vehicles to make them invincible. For the first time, you'll see real car destructions on your mobile. You can twist metal, lose your wheels, break your engine and even your gearbox.

Afterpulse

Afterpulse is a new online multiplayer FPS from Gamevil Inc. that is aiming for a AAA shooter experience. What we get is a free-to-play game with auto aiming, server issues, broken matchmaking, and pay-to-win mechanics through the use of expensive specialized weapons and armor. This is a game built from the ground up to keep whales entertained. I mean, why else would the matchmaking constantly pit low-level players (you) against high-level players (whales)? Why else would Afterpulse sell armor and weapons at an extremely high cost of physical money? It seems pretty clear where Gamevil Inc. see their market. As expected there are advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $99.99.

--

The Pulse has changed everything. The balance of power is unstable. World leaders are deploying elite squads and the time has come for you to enter the fray. Will you restore peace or ignite the largest armed conflict in history? Every detail has been especially designed to take advantage of the mobile platform, capturing the essence of the console shooter. The result is over hundreds of hours of fun and intense gameplay powered by ultra-smooth and fully customizable touchscreen controls.

Twilight Pioneers

VR games on Android can be pretty hit or miss. With any new technology, it can take time before it finds its legs and is able to provide a complete experience. This is not true for Twilight Pioneers, as it is polished and shows off what VR on Android is capable of. Not only is this a full-fledged ARPG but the story is quite intriguing too. To top it all off, Twilight Pioneers is currently free and contains no advertisements or in-app purchases. Really the only complaint I have is that the game is a bit short. Something to note, more chapters will be added to Twilight Pioneers in the near future. They will cost money and will be purchasable through IAPs.

--

Twilight Pioneers is a first-person ARPG in VR by Netease. In this game, players are thrust into an Eastern-inspired fantasy world - a world they must save as the magic-casting and sword-wielding hero. Developed specifically for Google Daydream, Twilight Pioneers utilizes to the full the Daydream controller and headset, allowing players to navigate the game freely from a first player perspective. Developed on Unity, this game is one of the top recommended mobile VR games only on Daydream.

FIRST-PERSON ARPG IN VR | ONE-ON-ONE WITH GIANT BOSS

FREE DOWNLOAD | ONLY ON DAYDREAM

IMMERSIVE VR EXPERIENCE | FREE MOVEMENT

MULTI-WEAPON WIELDING | EASTERN FANTASY ADVENTURE

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.