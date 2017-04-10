ZTE's first Android Wear watch has been in the rumor mill for a couple of months. We first heard about its existence in February then showed you exclusive photos and details in March. Now the Quartz is official and everything we said was right on the money.

This will be an Android Wear 2.0 watch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 processor, 768MB of RAM and 4GB of storage, cellular connectivity (3G, no LTE here), a speaker and a microphone, IP67 water and dust resistance, and a 1.4" AMOLED display with a 400x400 resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 on top. The nice surprises are the existence of a GPS chip, which should be exciting for those who want to use it for navigation or while exercising outdoors, the relatively beefy 500 mAh battery, and the interchangeable 22mm bands. All of that comes in a 46 x 46 x 14.5mm package.

Like we previously revealed, the Quartz doesn't have NFC for Android Pay or a heart rate sensor on the back, and there's no rotating crown or bezel or any way of interacting with the UI beside putting your grubby fingers on the screen. Plus, the charger is a proprietary puck with 4-pins so you don't get the benefit of wireless charging.

But the price is still very appealing. At $192, it offers more bang for your buck than the LG Watch Style (unless you consider the recent sales on that) and several other newly announced Android Wear 2.0 watches. It'll launch exclusively on TMobile.com in the US on April 14 with several T-Mo retail stores stocking it one week later on April 21.