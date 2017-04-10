Inbox already does a great job of categorizing your email messages, but you still end up getting notifications for everything that comes in. In a recent teardown, we discovered that a new Inbox feature called 'High priority notifications' was in development. Now it seems to be going live - at least for some users.

The new option appears under the Notification settings, where you can turn it on or off. As you can probably guess, this will disable notifications for emails Inbox doesn't think is important. However, the exact criteria for important emails isn't clear.

This seems to be in the early stages of rolling out, and I don't see the option on any of my devices. Let us know in the comments if you see it.