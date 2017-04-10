Google Play carrier billing is expanding to more carriers around the world, as per an update to the support page. Some of the newly listed carriers may have been offering the option for a while (but weren't mentioned in the page), others may be about to add it soon, but the official word is out now.

For those of you in the US, the one added operator is Boost Mobile. But there's great news for a few more countries as well. Here are the newcomers:

US: Boost

Indonesia: Vodafone

Kazakhstan: Beeline

Luxembourg: Orange

Pakistan: Telenor Pakistan

Slovenia: Telekom

Vietnam: Vietnamobile, Viettel

Beside Indonesia, which adds support for Vodafone on top of Indosat, Telekomsel, and XL/AXIS, the 5 other countries are seeing direct carrier billing available for the first time through these new operators. Even if some of the mark-up fees on purchases could be exorbitant, that's still a good thing because it offers more options for users to buy things on the Play Store without requiring a credit or debit card.