Ajit Pai was appointed as the Federal Communications Commission's new chairman shortly after the election of President Donald Trump. As a self-described opponent of net neutrality, it came as little surprise when he closed the organization's investigation into zero-rating in February.

Back in 2013, the FCC declared support for dropping the ban on phone calls on airplanes, which was put into effect in 1991. Back then, the ban was primarily to avoid cell phones jamming flight communications. But that's likely not much of a concern anymore, with the rise of in-flight WiFi and similar services.

Earlier today, Ajit Pai released a statement regarding the 2013 proposal. Here is the full quote:

“I stand with airline pilots, flight attendants, and America’s flying public against the FCC’s ill-conceived 2013 plan to allow people to make cellphone calls on planes. I do not believe that moving forward with this plan is in the public interest. Taking it off the table permanently will be a victory for Americans across the country who, like me, value a moment of quiet at 30,000 feet.”

I think most of us can agree with that. You can find the full press release at the source link below.