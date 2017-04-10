Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous 2 weeks or so.

Featured App

Accu Battery

Today's roundup is presented by Accu Battery from Digibites. Batteries today are ubiquitous with just about every device we use, as they play a critical role in our day-to-day that is difficult to dismiss. This means that it is pretty important to stay on top of your battery usage. Keeping track of what is using too much battery or just checking your current usage projections can be plenty helpful when out and about, as every spare milliamp-hour can be crucial in getting things done. Luckily Accu Battery is here to keep us informed, that way our batteries can run longer and more efficiently.

Accu Battery protects battery health, displays battery usage information, and measures battery capacity (mAh) based on science. Batteries have a limited lifespan. Every time you charge your device, it wears out the battery, lowering its total capacity. Scientific research shows that battery lifespan can be extended up to 200%, when you charge your device to only 80%. Accu Battery measures the actual battery usage using information from the battery charge controller. Battery usage per app is determined by combining these measurements with information on which app is in the foreground. Android calculates battery usage using pre-baked profiles that device manufacturers provide, like how much power the CPU uses. In practice however, these numbers tend to be highly inaccurate.

Measure real battery capacity (in mAh).

Use the charge alarm to prolong battery lifespan.

See how much wear your battery sustains with each charge session.

Look up the discharge speed and battery consumption per app.

Remaining charge time - know how long it takes before your battery is charged.

Remaining use time - know when you will run out of battery.

Screen on or screen off estimations.

Check the percentage of deep sleep, when the device is in standby mode.

Ongoing notification for real time battery statistics at a glance.

Pro Features

Real-time CPU and power usage overlay for spotting battery draining processes.

Use Dark and AMOLED black themes to save energy.

Access to historical sessions older than 1 day.

Detailed battery statistics in notification.

No ads

Apps

YouTube TV - Watch & Record TV

Android Police coverage: YouTube TV hands-on: Google's off to a good start

Android Police coverage: YouTube TV service goes live, but only in five markets to start [APK Download]

Cord cutting is definitely a growing trend that is unlikely to stop anytime soon. With how much money it can cost to subscribe to cable TV this isn't much of a surprise. One thing that plagues many cord-cutters is retaining the ability to watch sports and local news easily. Google has decided to jump into the fray in order to provide us with a worthwhile solution. YouTube TV aims to be this solution by granting you a way to watch your local channels in HD while also giving you a cloud DVR platform that will save your shows without the need for a local storage option. For $35 a month you will receive around 40 channels of live streaming TV. Something to keep in mind is that the service is currently only available in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and the San Francisco Bay Area. Hopefully, the available areas will expand to many other cities soon.

Choose the live TV you want to stream and how you want to stream it, whether on your mobile phone, computer, laptop, or TV. Watch live sports and news from local channels, and movies and must-see shows from popular broadcast and cable networks. Stream the game on your way to work, or catch up on the day's news from the comfort of your living room. Plus, make YouTube TV yours with optional premium networks like SHOWTIME, available for an additional monthly charge. Stream from major broadcast and cable channels ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, your local sports channels & more.

Take your TV with you. Watch recorded and on-demand TV , anywhere you go in the U.S.

Simultaneously record live sports, must-see shows, series, news, events, movies & TV episodes without DVR storage limits. Each recording will be stored for 9 months.

Share up to 6 YouTube TV accounts with your household for the price of 1 membership.

Stream on all your screens: phone, tablet, computer, laptop and TV with Google Chromecast.

$35/month. Get your first month free.

No commitment, cancel anytime.

Runtasty - Healthy Recipe Book

Android Police coverage: Runtastic's new app is all about healthy recipes and its name is... Runtasty

Runtastic has recently developed and released their own fitness oriented recipe app titled Runtasty - Healthy Recipe Book. Through this app, you can search out healthy recipes no matter your dietary needs. You can even watch videos about preparation if you feel uneasy about cooking something new. Overall Runtasty - Healthy Recipe Book is a useful app offered as a free service. That is correct, there are no introductory costs nor are there any advertisements or in-app purchases (despite the Play Store listing their inclusion).

Get 40+ free healthy recipes and kitchen hacks. Your complete healthy recipe book right in your phone. Want a low-calorie healthy treat to satisfy your sweet tooth? Need a quick post-workout recipe to fuel the gains? Pop open your Runtasty cooking recipes app and head to the market. The ingredients are practical, the recipes are simple and your belly will be happy.

CBS News - Live Breaking News

CBS News - Live Breaking News is a 24-hour news network app centered around CBS News and their CBSN live news stream. Not only can you watch CBSN's live news stream at any time of the day but you can also check out clips from many popular CBS shows. If you rely on CBS for your general news coverage, this news app should fill the gap for when you are out and about. What is really nice is that there is no need for any cable subscription or other accounts as CBS News - Live Breaking News is completely free. Keep in mind that there are advertisements included in the app but thankfully there are no in-app purchases.

The completely redesigned app features CBSN, a free 24/7 digital news channel from CBS News. CBSN has live anchored coverage, original reporting, and breaking news in an innovative interactive video experience. Watch what's live now or use on-demand to view past segments on topics that interest you the most. No cable subscription required. You will also get on-demand video clips or full episodes from CBS Evening News, CBS This Morning, 60 Minutes, 48 Hours, Sunday Morning and Face the Nation.

CBSN, our free 24/7 streaming video news channel with live anchored coverage. No cable subscription required.

Real-time updates to evolving and breaking news stories throughout the day.

On-Demand video clips and full episodes (when available) from top CBS News programs.

Ability to continue watching from where you left off and stream full series.

Bookmarking to easily access videos you want to watch later and save favorite stories.

Today Weather - Forecast

If you are looking for a slick weather app, Today Weather - Forecast may just be what you are looking for. Presented with a minimal design the beauty of the app is seen through its use of pictures and text displayed on a black background. This makes each section of the app easy to differentiate and read. Today Weather covers all of the basics you would expect such as current and weekly forecasts, radar, air quality and a UV index. You get all of this for free with one large advertisement located in the middle of the app. Luckily this ad can be removed with a single in-app purchase. The IAPs range up to $3.99 where each will garner you differently timed unlocks for removing Today Weather - Forecast's one ad. These range from unlocking the app for six months with a $0.99 IAP, one year for $1.49, and for $3.99 you remove ads for the lifetime of Today Weather - Forecast.

Today Weather is a beautiful & simple-to-use weather app that provides the world's most accurate local weather forecasts.

Display weather forecast clearly and easy to understand.

Enjoy every moment you open the app with thousands of beautiful photos corresponding to the weather and the day.

Prepare for anything with 24/7 weather forecast and chance of rain.

Protect your health with air quality and UV index.

Catch the beautiful moments of sunrise, sunset, full moon night with provided information.

Other useful information: actual temperature, humidity, visibility, dew point, air pressure, wind speed and direction.

Easy to view weather information anywhere in the world.

Take and share photo with weather information for friend.

Quick-view weather forecast using widget.

Daily weather forecast notification.

Alert severe weather.

Volume Notification

Not every Android device is made equally. Many have software functions added on top by their carriers or manufacturers that are often pretty useful. One such often tweaked feature is that stock Android is unable to change all of the different sound levels of the device easily. While Samsung and many others address this concern, the rest of us are left with no option. This is where Volume Notification comes into the mix. It provides an easy way for anyone to access their volume levels from within their notification drawer. Volume Notification is an open-source app that has no upfront fee, advertisements, or in-app purchases. It doesn't get much better than that folks.

--

Magnetic

Magnetic is an app for creating presentations while you are on the go. Focused solely on enterprise users, the developer Citrix has created a coherent ecosystem that is now that much more expanded with their latest release of Magnetic. Not only can you easily create presentations but you can then push your work live to Citrix's Webinar application. Magnetic is offered part and parcel with their service subscription so anyone with an account can take advantage of this app without worry of any advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

Magnetic lets you quickly and easily create professional, branded presentations from your tablet. Choose from a range of pre-created templates to style your presentation with only a few taps. Add photos, videos, record audio, display graphs, and much more to bring the story to life. Then, add a customized call to action to your slides so your audience can interact directly with the presentation. When you’re ready to share, publish the presentation to a unique link or present the final product live over GoToWebinar.

Notely - take note

Notely - take note is a simple and minimal note taking application. It allows for typed notes as well as voice recorded notes. You can organize your notes with hashtags for simple navigation. Overall Notely offers what it claims, this is a simple note taking app if there ever was one. One thing to keep in mind, there are advertisements included in the app. While Notely - take note is completely free, the ads are nonremovable and may irritate some users.

--

Take down simple notes.

Tag your notes with hashtags so you can find them later.

Search for the content in your notes.

Filter your notes.

Get connected and share your video notes on social media.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

DIRECTV Remote App

Android Police coverage: DIRECTV Remote App can control your receiver from your phone

DIRECTV has just released a new app that will allow you to control your DIRECTV HD receiver. There is no need for an infrared blaster or any other hardware built into your device as the app works through the internet. Currently, the DIRECTV Remote App is in beta as the LG G6 is the only device that can utilize it at this time. Hopefully, it will be out of beta and new devices will be supported soon. There are no in-app purchases or advertisements included, meaning the DIRECTV Remote App is free to any and all when it is finally installable for the rest of us.

--

The DIRECTV Remote app lets you control DIRECTV HD receivers in your home that are connected to Internet, right from your phone. ** Disclaimer/ Requirements: DIRECTV HD Receiver and LG G6 device are required.

Use your phone to change channels, pause, fast forward, rewind and record your favorite shows… just like you do with other DIRECTV remote controls.

The Mini Guide feature within the app allows you to preview programming on your phone and then switch it to your TV screen without interruption.

Use the app to control every HD receiver in your home.

The app will let you know when a receiver is detected.

The Play/Pause button allows you to pause what you’re watching when you receive an incoming call and resume watching when you are finished talking.

XFINITY Mobile

Android Police coverage: [Update: Apps available] Comcast wants to be a carrier, announces Xfinity Mobile with surprisingly good plans

Comcast just recently announced XFINITY Mobile, a budget MVNO that uses the Verizon network for its mobile backend. This XFINITY Mobile app is part of that new service. It offers a way to track your usage and basically control the entirety of your mobile account. While this is pretty familiar ground for most carriers, seeing that XFINITY Mobile is new to the club it was only a matter of time before such an app arrived. The XFINITY Mobile app is offered for free with no advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

XFINITY Mobile is here. Introducing a new kind of network that lets you stay connected no matter what, and access more data for less money. With the XFINITY Mobile App, you can manage your XFINITY Mobile Account from anywhere.

Check how much data you’ve used

Switch your data option

View your bill and update your payment info

Manage account settings

Contact XFINITY Mobile Specialists for support

XFINITY Mobile Voicemail

Android Police coverage: [Update: Apps available] Comcast wants to be a carrier, announces Xfinity Mobile with surprisingly good plans

Continuing on from the XFINITY Mobile app above there is also an XFINITY Mobile Visual Voicemail app that accompanies the announcement of Comcast's XFINITY Mobile service. Unlike the above listed XFINITY Mobile app, this app has one job, it stores and organizes your voicemail. Once again this is also offered as a free companion app for the mobile service. XFINITY Mobile Visual Voicemail is completely free to us and has zero in-app purchases or advertisements.

--

The XFINITY Mobile Visual Voicemail app allows you to listen and manage your voice messages. Your voicemail is automatically created for you, and this app allows you to view your list of voice messages. You can also play, share, delete, and if available, view transcriptions of your voice messages. Additional features include managing and recording greetings, updating contacts, messaging and calling back. This app requires a subscription to XFINITY Mobile service and is intended for use by XFINITY Mobile customers.

BlackBerry Productivity Tab

BlackBerry has released a new productivity app that allows for easy access of the user's most important information. No matter what app or screen you are in, you are always one swipe away from the BlackBerry Productivity Tab. This way you can instantly reply to texts, save an event to your calendar, or simply add a new task to your preferred task manager. While you cannot use the app unless you own a BlackkBerry, the fact that it is free and has no advertisements or in-app purchases is encouraging.

--

The BlackBerry Productivity Tab provides quick access to your Hub, Calendar, Tasks and Contacts. Swipe on any screen, in any app, to triage your latest messages, reach out to favorite contacts, and look over your schedule. Tap on any of the four icons within the tab to glance at the most pertinent info for Hub, Calendar, Tasks and Contacts. You can even take action directly in Hub, such as delete or reply all.

bxActions - Bixby Button

Bixby is the latest personal assistant coming from Samsung. It will be installed on every new Galaxy S8 and S8+ device. The problem with this new personal assistant is that there is already an existing one offered from Google which will also be present on these devices. Samsung, of course, saw fit that the dedicated personal assistant button is not remappable. So, in comes bxActions - for Galaxy S8 to fix the problem. Once you install this app you can remap the personal assistant button on your GS8 to any app you like, even Google's own assistant app. The best part is that bxActions is completely free to install as there is no upfront cost. There are also no in-app purchases or advertisements to worry about.

--

This app is only for Galaxy S8. With bxActions you can remap your Bixby button to any action or app you like. Use the Bixby button launch you camera, open google, toggle recent apps or launch any app you like. All features are free.

Coastiality VR

Coastiality VR is a Daydream VR only app that focuses on amusement park rides, specifically rollercoasters. Within the app, you can experience a plethora of different rides, all in 360° VR. From tame rides to the extreme the choice is yours as to what you wish your level of participation should involve. There are even tickets to upcoming shows and events that you can pre-purchase before they go live in the app. Coastiality VR is offered as a free-to-play service with no advertisements but it does contain in-app purchases that range up to $1.99 per item. These are of course used to purchase new VR videos.

--

Welcome to the Coastiality app. Discover a virtual world which is already being offered in theme parks worldwide. Ride your favourite rollercoaster again or re-live exciting events as often as you wish – in 360° and virtual reality (VR). The exciting recordings make it seem as if you were actually at the centre of the action. With the Coastiality app, you always have the theme park with you – wherever you are.

Inception: VR Videos

Inception: VR Videos is another VR application but this time we have an app that is focused on 360° VR videos covering lifestyle, art, music and drama. You could visit the Dalí Theatre and Museum in Spain or visit London and experience its bars and nightlife. What is nice, is that Inception: VR Videos works on both Daydream devices as well as Gear VR. There is no cost to download the app and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases. If you already own a VR headset there is little reason not to try the this out.

--

Brace yourself – we’re bringing you London in virtual reality, with Time Out London. Over the coming months we’ll be giving you access to the bits of London you never knew existed, taking you behind the scenes at the city’s biggest cultural hotspots, and maybe even dangling you off a building or two. With the Google Play app, you can enjoy all of the virtual reality and 360 video Inception has to offer directly on your smartphone screen or with the Google Cardboard VR headset. Inception VR for Android is also available for Samsung Gear VR.

Digital Domain VR

Third times the charm. Yes, we have one more VR app to cover. This time it is Digital Domain VR, an app that focuses on an immersive storytelling experiences for Daydream compatible devices. The videos range from hiking in the jungle to exploring Iceland's unique volcanic landscape. Digital Domain is also no stranger to VR as they are the developers of the fully licensed NBA VR. Overall, Digital Domain VR offers a worthwhile experience for Daydream VR users. There are no in-app purchases or advertisements to contend with which makes for a premium VR app that is completely free.

--

Have you ever been in a class 5 tornado? Stood face to face with wild gorillas in Africa? Now you can. Step into the world of virtual reality with Digital Domain's immersive storytelling experiences, including a sneak peek at the upcoming cinematic series, The Monkey King. Wi-Fi recommended for streaming videos.

Motorola Notifications

Motorola Notifications is not going to be an app for everyone. Despite the fact that you would need a Motorola device to even install this you also need to be located in Brazil. If you are asking what Motorola Notifications is mainly utilized for, it is a survey app that also sends you product related information. So yeah, this is mainly a tool for advertising and data collection. If that sounds like something you would enjoy participating in Motorola Notifications is completely free and contains zero advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

Motorola Notifications sends product related information that are relevant to you. You will also receive invitations to participate in studies or surveys that improve our products and services. You need to opt in to this service when you set up your device, via Settings, or via an invitation sent through a notification. You may opt out of this service at any time via the unsubscribe option that is presented when you click on the notifications you receive. This service is currently available only in Brazil.

Live Wallpapers

LIVE! Wallpaper

It seems like it has been a while since we last highlighted a live wallpaper. Well, good news, we have one to show off today. LIVE! Wallpaper is an interesting take on using your phone's camera in order to provide a unique wallpaper. Basically, you can pick your front or back camera in order to provide a constant stream of video as your wallpaper background. There are even filters you can apply to the video in order to make it look a bit more interesting. While there are advertisements contained in the app, once you set up the wallpaper there will be little reason to visit it all that often. Short of that, LIVE! Wallpaper is completely free and contains zero in-app purchases making for a wallpaper app that anyone can try out.

--

LIVE. Camera Wallpaper. This wallpaper use camera to create live wallpaper. You may set FRONT or BACK camera. Set filters and colors and see your face or all around you. "CAMERA ALLOW" - this feature is only used to create LIVEview of wallpaper. No save photo, no record. Please rate it. Thanks.

