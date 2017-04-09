

Prisma Labs, makers of the popular filter app that turns your photos into artwork, has just released an upate to its eponymous app which introduces a filter store with over twenty new styles for users to choose from. As with most of the ones that already existed inside the app, these new filters are frequently inspired on the artistic styles of famous painters and artists.

Fortunately, every new filter currently in the store is completely free to download and use, and this will likely continue to be the case in the foreseeable future, since Prisma doesn't even support in-app purchases.

When users open the app for the first time after installing the update, they'll be greeted with a friendly Get more styles! button on the filter screen. Tapping on it will bring up the store, showcasing several new (and old) filters.

Many filters are also organized into collections such as Spring and Tiles, and tapping on an individual filter brings up a virtually endless list of examples from the Prisma feed.

Another nifty new feature is the My styles button on the top right corner of the store's main screen. From here, users can delete styles they're no longer fond of, as well as reorder them to keep their favorites at the top of the list. As the total number grows to over 60, keeping a check on a user's downloaded filters starts becoming more and more of a priority.

Finally, the developers behind Prisma also promise that the "most active users will get an opportunity to create their own styles and share them with Prisma users on Store," though it's not clear when and how that will happen. In the meantime, keep posting plenty of photos on your feed, I guess.

The updated version of the app is available to download directly from the Play Store.

