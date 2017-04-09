Once again, we're back with some more free apps and games for you. Some of them end rather soon, so don't dilly-dally. As always, installing these works as if you had bought them — that is, they'll remain in your account unless you uninstall them in the Play Store's refund window. But without further ado, let's dive in.

Equalizer FX. Pro

I use an old Android device as my media player for the gym. Even though I stream my locally-stored files to my Bluetooth headset, having some finer control over the sound would be great. Our first app will help with that, but I'll let the dev tell you all about it. You can grab it for free for another nine hours, or pay $1.99.

--

The Equalizer FX allow you to improve sound quality for your android device to get more enjoy of listening music. The application Equalizer FX lets you adjust the sound effect levels so you can get the better out of your music. Application include:

Equalizer. Is an audio filter to change the frequency envelope of the sound.

Bass boost. Is an audio effect to boost or amplify low frequencies of the sound.

Virtualization. Is an audio effect to virtualize audio channels. Allow you to enhance stereo effect.

Loudness Enhancer. Loudness Enhancer is an audio effect for increasing music loudness. (Only for Android 4.4 and higher)

12 presets. Also you able to create your own presets.

The application works with music players and audio streaming services like Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn Radio, VK, etc.

Equalizer Widgets for your home screen.

Automatically on/off when music player starts/stops play music.

Flexible configuration.

Note: Equalizer FX is not working with FM radio.

oO

There isn't much to say about oO other than it's got an interesting minimalist style to it. If the screenshots appeal to you, then try it out for yourself. There are nine hours left on the sale, then it will return to its $0.99 original price.

--

"oO" is a hardcore, minimal "dodge-em-up / runner" arcade game that I made with Wojciech Wasiak.

Evolve Wallpapers

I will admit that I switch wallpapers often. It involves something about the fact that I get bored too quickly, no matter how much I like the one I chose. So apps like this one appeal to me. Evolve Wallpaper has plenty of Material Design ones to choose from. While normally running $0.99, this app is free for another nine hours.

--

Walls are designed for phones.

Features

148 wallpapers , more to come.

High detailed wallpapers in 3k resolution.

Will fit any device without quality loss.

Regularly wallpapers updates.

Stunning material dashboard.

Simple & fast to use.

Save wallpapers support.

Favorite wallpapers support.

Muzei support.

BlackCam Pro - B&W Camera

Black and white pictures carry a certain unique style in today's photography world. Some camera apps have B&W options, and such is our next free app on today's list. BlackCam Pro gives you some fine-tuned controls to capture the film noir image you want. You have eight hours to jump in on this freebie before it goes back to $1.49.

--

BlackCam helps you to take stunning black and white photographs with live preview

Features

Very simple to use

Different colored lens filters

Different professional conversion set filters

Filters are shown live on camera screen

Live contrast, brightness & exposure slider

Add simulated film grain

Add black vignetting

Custom EXIF Artist Credit entry

Export your photos to Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and email

Outputs images in full resolution

Add black and white filters to your existing photos

Root Checker Pro

While I don't root as much as I used to, apps like this next one still catch my interest to some degree. Root Checker Pro goes beyond just the "Yes, this device is rooted" message we've all seen plenty of times. I don't want to spoil the dev's fun in letting you know about all of the extra features, though. Root Checker Pro is free for four more days before it returns to its $1.99 original price.

--

One tap to check whether the device is Rooted(have a Root Access). One tap to verify whether the device passes SafetyNet compatibility test and another tap to check battery charging/discharging current and voltage. "Root Checker" tab gives you an easy and quick way to check whether your phone is 'Rooted'. Optionally it also gives you a detailed information about su and busybox executables. THIS APPLICATION DOES NOT ROOT YOUR DEVICE!

Root Checker Pro features:

Whether the app has root access

Whether su is installed

Location, Version, and Permissions of su executable

Whether toolbox/busybox is installed

Location, Version, and Permissions of busybox

Current uid/gid

Verifies whether the device passes Safety Net Compatibility Test Suite

Charging/Discharging measures current(not all devices give accurate readings)

Voltage

Health

Charge level

Brand

Manufacturer

Device

Model

Bootloader

Cpu ABI

Hardware

No ads

Smaller apk size

A Persistent Illusion

Rounding out our free apps today is A Persistent Illusion, a game that requires you to escape a room and engage in a reality-bending experience. Cardboard is recommended by the dev, but it's not necessary to play. Normally $1.99, you can grab this for free for another day.

--

A Persistent Illusion starts off as a room-escape game, but evolves into something else as you start to challenge what you think you know about reality. A Google Cardboard viewer isn't necessary to play, but it is recommended.

How to play:

Click on things to interact with them when your cursor (in the center of the screen) is on them.

Solve the puzzles

Open the door

Behold

More levels are on the way.