Hot on the heels of Simple adding support for Android Pay, we have another list of (smaller) banks that have stepped up to our preferred mobile payment platform. With the 35 and 9 added in February, the 51 in March, and at least 46 in January this is shaping up to be a big year for Android Pay.

Android Pay is, of course, Google's mobile payment system for Android that replaced Google Wallet. With a flick of the wrist (and the app open), those on supported devices can use their phone's NFC to make purchases at supported payment terminals. Thus, providing a secure payment method for those of us permanently stuck to our phones and fighting against the tyranny of the wallet. Magnetic stripes are so passé.

I'm sure those of you who don't yet have support at your preferred bank are waiting with bated breath to see yours on the list. So, without further ado:

Bank of Stockton Boundary Waters Bank Citizens Bank of the South Country Bank for Savings Countryside Bank First Green Bank First State Bank of the Florida Keys Indiana University Credit Union Greenfield Cooperative Bank Maquoketa State Bank McFarland State Bank The Conway National Bank The Infirmary Federal Credit Union

Hopefully the list above excites at least some of you. If you're still waiting, feel free to vent in the comments.