The second-generation LG Watch Urbane was the first Android Wear device with LTE capabilities, multiple function buttons, and a speaker for voice calls. It was delayed in November 2015 due to hardware issues, but reappeared for sale in March of 2016. Now you can get it for $179.99 - a whopping $220 off the launch price.

The Urbane 2 has a Snapdragon 400 CPU, a 1.38" Gorilla Glass 3 display with a resolution of 480x480 pixels, and has GSM LTE support (like the Watch Sport). It is confirmed to receive Android Wear 2.0 at some point, and considering the first-gen Urbane just got it, I'm sure this watch isn't too far behind.

The Urbane 2 is roughly the same size as the newer LG Watch Sport, and if you read our review, you'll know that watch was pretty hefty. But the Urbane has a larger battery, and an NFC chip - which means it could theoretically receive Android Pay functionality at some point.