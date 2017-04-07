The OnePlus 3 and 3T were some of the best phones of last year, especially given their low prices. Both phones were updated to Nougat at the end of 2016, being among the first non-Google devices to receive the new version. Unfortunately, OnePlus has yet to update the OnePlus 2 or OnePlus X to Nougat, and isn't communicating with customers.
Back in June, OnePlus stated that the OP2 would officially receive Nougat at some point. As far as I can tell, no official statement was ever given regarding the OnePlus X. As you can imagine, now that it has been four months since the OP3 and OP3T were updated, owners of the older phones are becoming increasingly annoyed at the lack of a Nougat update.
Multiple posts on the OP Forums have been created to get an answer from OnePlus. A Thunderclap campaign has also been created to bring attention to the problem, with over 500 supporters at the time of writing. OnePlus declined to offer a comment when we contacted them about this story.
It's worth noting that official LineageOS 14.1 builds are available for the OP2 and OPX, but the main problem is a lack of communication from OnePlus. Hopefully the company will make an official statement soon.
- Source:
- OnePlus Forums
