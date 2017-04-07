Since our last LineageOS post, the project has continued to add new features and support new devices. In addition to new Quick Settings tiles and changes to included apps, the ROM now supports 16 additional devices.

First, LineageOS now has a handful of Quick Settings tiles, including ones for Ambient Display, opening the volume panel, USB Tether, ADB over network, and more. There's also a new Gallery app with easy navigation and fullscreen video playback, as well as improvements to the Recorder app.

It has been a while since the last post, so there are plenty of new devices supported by LineageOS. Here are all of them:

I'm glad to see Lineage continuing to add support for more and more devices. Let us know in the comments below if you're using the ROM.