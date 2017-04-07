The internet is a vast, wonderful, and sometimes dangerous place that allows for most people to find troves of information. Unfortunately, as we all know, not all of that is factually true. Back in October, Google introduced a method for publishers in certain countries to display a "Fact Check" tag next to their content in Search and News results. This signifies that the article had been verified as true by news and fact-checking organizations. The big announcement today is that this is rolling out globally in all languages.

The information will appear clearly in a relevant search result, as you can see in the image above. It is important to keep in mind that not everything you query will be applicable and that there may be conflicting statements of "true" or "false" if multiple entities have fact-checked the information and arrived at differing conclusions. Google makes it very clear that it has nothing to do with this process; it is simply contributing to giving users the ability to make informed decisions for themselves.

Publishers need to use the Schema.org ClaimReview markup on the pages where they fact check public statements. Only those that have been "algorithmically determined to be an authoritative source of information" will be permitted to participate and Google reserves the right to ignore the markup if it determines that a publisher has not met the standards or guidelines.

115 organizations have participated in and contributed to this program.