

Amazon is running one of today's Gold Box deals on JBL's Flip 3 splashproof portable bluetooth speaker. These normally sell for a few pennies under $100, but for the next few hours, Amazon is selling them for $63.99, netting customers a 36% discount.

The Flip 3 is one of the most well-reviewed portable bluetooth speakers on the market, earning a 4.4 star rating from customers on Amazon. Our own former contributor Cameron really loved it when he reviewed it back when it first launched. I personally own one myself and can speak for how much sound this little guy can put out.

Aside from sound quality, one of the Flip 3's better qualities is that it is also splashproof. While it can't beat something like the fully waterproof UE Roll 2 in this category, it does mean that you can feel comfortable in using it in the shower or by the pool as long as you don't submerge it.

The sale ends in about 12 hours, so if you're thinking of getting one, hurry up and grab one best the sale ends.