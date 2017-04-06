Twitter is launching a new mobile Twitter experience built as a Progressive Web App. Google has been touting PWA for many months, culminating in the latest announcement that they would behave like native apps, which is exactly what Twitter Lite is built around.

Lite is a browser "app" meaning it doesn't need to be downloaded on your phone, it's just easily accessible at mobile.twitter.com, with additional features available only to compatible browsers on Android. The aim is for the page to be light, load quickly, and consume little data so that it's fast and responsive even on slow 2G connections. There's also a more extreme data saver mode that only previews images and videos in a blurry state to reduce consumption and let you choose specifically which ones you want to load.

Twitter Lite is a faster, data friendly way for people to use Twitter to see what’s happening in the world. 👉 https://t.co/AIUgyCAFj0 pic.twitter.com/9EIG7pgK6O — Twitter (@Twitter) April 6, 2017

On Android where it can behave as a PWA, Twitter Lite can also be added as an icon to the homescreen, it can send you push notifications, and work offline when your connection is interrupted.

You can read more about Twitter Lite, check its features, and know more about how it was built at the source links below. If you want to give it a go, it's now the default experience when you head to mobile.twitter.com.