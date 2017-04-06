After I thought the whole slew of new unlimited data plans from all the carriers had subsided, Sprint is back again with some more news. Like before, this seems like the best deal of the bunch on the surface (if Sprint's network coverage in your area is good). However, the pricing you'll see in the graphic below is a limited time promotional deal — meaning that the price climbs after a certain time. Oh, and it's only available to new customers.

Before we look at the fine print, here's the official pricing straight from Sprint:

As with all of the carriers, the price-per-line decreases as you add more to your account. A $5 auto-pay credit is also factored into all of this. But in case you're having a hard time reading the fine print there, I've taken the liberty of typing up the important bits for you all.

"Sprint Unlimited Freedom: Savings until 6/30/18, then $60/mo. for line 1, $40/mo. for line 2, $30/mo. for lines 3-4. Includes unlimited talk, text, and data. Data deprioritization during congestion after 23GB/mo. Pricing shown with $5/mo./line AutoPay discount applied within 2 invoices. Reqs. eBill and new account activation. Other monthly charges apply. Sprint, Verizon, AT&T pricing excludes taxes and fees."

$120 for four lines doesn't sound too bad, right? In the grand scheme of things, that is a good price while it lasts, even if it's Sprint. When the promo ends (June 30, 2018), you will end up paying $180/month for four lines, which brings it in line with T-Mobile's ONE plan... until you remember that Sprint's deal doesn't include taxes and fees while Tmo's does.

Not to be confused with Sprint's previous unlimited announcement (which ends tonight, according to the press release), this one has a bit lower pricing on the second line, but higher overall — if you'll recall, that promotion came out to $22.50/month for four lines. It also only lasted through March 2018.

Unlimited Freedom starts tomorrow, April 7, for new customers. Again, it looks like Sprint is only concerned with getting new subscribers, not with keeping the ones it has. We'll see how well that works out.