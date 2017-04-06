NEW YORK – April 6, 2017 – For the first time, Showtime Networks is offering subscribers to the SHOWTIME stand-alone streaming service and SHOWTIME ANYTIME the ability to download programming on mobile devices and tablets – allowing viewers to watch content offline at no extra cost.

The entire SHOWTIME library of programming, featuring the network’s award-winning original series, hit movies, provocative documentaries, hard-hitting sports programming and comedy specials, is now available for download on iOS devices (iPhone and iPad), Android phones and tablets, and Amazon Fire Tablets. This includes full seasons of HOMELAND, BILLIONS, RAY DONOVAN, SHAMELESS, THE AFFAIR, WEEDS, DEXTER® and more.

“Making our wide variety of SHOWTIME content available to consumers at any time and any place has been a top priority for us,” said Tom Christie, Chief Operating Officer, Showtime Networks Inc. “With our new download feature, subscribers now have the freedom to watch their favorite Showtime programming anywhere they are, regardless of the available Internet or wireless connection. We have truly become a network you can watch on the go.”

SHOWTIME downloads are easy to use. After updating the SHOWTIME and SHOWTIME ANYTIME mobile applications, subscribers can download a program by simply tapping on the “Download” button on the program’s detail page. Users on phones will see a prompt to select a video quality option, either standard definition (540p) or high definition (720p). Tablet users will have the additional option for the highest definition (1080p).

Viewers can start watching a program before it has finished downloading. And, if viewers start streaming a show and then want to finish watching on the go, the download will pick up right where users left off. Downloads are always easily accessible by tapping on the “Download List” icon in the top navigation bar.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Apple®, Roku®, Amazon, Google and Samsung atwww.showtime.com/samsung. Consumers can also subscribe to SHOWTIME via Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation® Vue and Amazon Channels. The network’s authentication service, Showtime Anytime, is available at no additional cost to SHOWTIME customers who subscribe to the network through participating providers. Subscribers can also watch on their computers at www.showtime.com and www.showtimeanytime.com.